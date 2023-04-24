Bear carries off hiker’s dog, stashes body, Canadian officials say. ‘Very concerning’

A black bear was hunted down in Canada after it attacked and killed a hiker’s dog in a display of “concerning behaviour,” officials said.

The hikers were visiting Jasper National Park, in Alberta, on Saturday, April 22, when they encountered the bear, park officials said in a news release.

They were walking with their dogs along the Wabasso Lake Trail, a simple 4.8-mile hike. The dogs were unleashed and moving freely, officials said.

As they were returning to the trailhead, a large black bear approached the hikers “within a very close proximity,” the release said. One of the dogs tried to chase the bear, but soon came running back with the bear now pursuing.

The bear was just a few feet from one of the hikers when the second dog started barking at it, and the bear attacked, according to officials.

The hiker tried to rescue the dog, and sprayed the bear up close with a canister of bear spray, the release said. The bear wouldn’t release the dog from its jaws, so the hiker started punching the bear in the head with the can — but still, the bear didn’t let go, and carried the dog into the woods.

“This close and aggressive approach by a large black bear is very concerning behaviour. The attack on the dog and subsequent caching of the carcass, indicates predatory behaviour,” park officials said.

A large swath of the park, including several trails, were closed down while patrols set up cameras and traps to find and kill the bear, officials said.

“This behaviour is considered a threat to public safety and a risk to park visitors,” the release said. “Parks Canada human-wildlife conflict specialists located the bear and destroyed it on Sunday, April 23, 2023.”

The 204-pound male bear hadn’t caused any issues before, at least none that park staff were aware of, according to officials.

However, it “displayed no fear or reaction to bear spray or punches,” the release said. “This non-typical behaviour indicates a highly habituated bear and increased the likelihood of further negative interactions.”

Officials offered condolences to the hikers.

“This is a sad reminder that all pets should be kept under control and on-leash at all times within a national park,” the release said.

Jasper National Park, located roughly 192 miles west of Edmonton, boasts over 4,200 square miles of wilderness, according to the park’s website. The park welcomed 2.1 million visitors in 2021, according to Parks Canada.

