Bear’s mad dash across slopes nearly takes out California skier, dramatic video shows

A skier gliding down slopes just south of Lake Tahoe got quite the surprise when a bear appeared at the edge of the run — and then dashed right across the skier’s path.

The skier in front of the one filming swerves away from the bear but glances back as if to confirm whether it was actually a bear, the Dec. 10 TikTok video shows. In the next moment, the bear runs right in front of the person filming, who almost collides with the animal.

The skier posted the video to their TikTok account showing it was recorded as they skied Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe, about 100 miles northeast of Sacramento.

(Warning: Explicit language)

“Almost hit a bear skiing down ridgerun Heavenly,” they said. “Didn’t realize it was a bear until it was too close.”

The skier elaborated on the experience in the comments, explaining why they didn’t slow down or try to stop.

“I was honestly afraid it would attack me if I stopped too close,” they said. “All I could think of was to get away fast, I bet the bear thought so too, and we both underestimate the other’s speed.”

People shared their shock in the comments.

“Imagine if you ran into that bear!! That’s wild!” someone said.

Someone commented on the skier in front who swerved away from the bear as they glided down the slope.

“I love the lady who looks behind her like bear… wait BEAR!” they said.

Others said it looked like the bear was politely waiting to cross the run.

The skier told several outlets he “felt very lucky” he was able to avoid the bear, and said he felt better about the situation when he noticed the bear reunited with its mom on the other side of the trail.

What to do if you see a bear

Bear attacks in the U.S. are rare, according to the National Park Service. In most attacks, bears are trying to defend their food, cubs or space.

There are steps people can take to help prevent a bear encounter from becoming a bear attack.

Identify yourself: Talk calmly and slowly wave your arms. This can help the bear realize you’re a human and nonthreatening.

Stay calm: Bears usually don’t want to attack; they want to be left alone. Talk slowly and with a low voice to the bear.

Don’t scream: Screaming could trigger an attack.

Pick up small children: Don’t let kids run away from the bear. It could think they’re small prey.

Hike in groups: A group is noisier and smellier, the National Park Service said. Bears like to keep their distance from groups of people.

Make yourself look big: Move to higher ground and stand tall. Don’t make any sudden movements.

Don’t drop your bag: A bag on your back can keep a bear from accessing food, and it can provide protection.

Walk away slowly: Move sideways so you appear less threatening to the bear. This also lets you keep an eye out.

Again, don’t run: Bears will chase you, just like a dog would.

Don’t climb trees: Grizzlies and black bears can also climb.

