Bear man accused of luring, kidnapping child from NJ after meeting through online game

A Bear man was arrested and charged with the kidnapping of an 11-year-old from Wayne, New Jersey, after they met through online gaming, authorities said on Thursday.

The child was swiftly located in Bear after being reported missing, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office in North Jersey.

Law enforcement says the child had been lured by Darius Matylewich, who initially met her while playing an online video game. Matylewich, without the knowledge or consent of the child's parents, took her from Wayne to Bear on Sept. 10, the prosecutor's office said.

New Castle County police arrested Matylewich near Berwick Lane and Perth Street in Bear. He has since been extradited to New Jersey to face the charges.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Bear man charged in Wayne, New Jersey, girl's kidnapping case