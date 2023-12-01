Bear man charged in 2022 fatal Thanksgiving shooting in Dover

Dover police have charged a man with murder in connection with the shooting of a 29-year-old Dover man early on Thanksgiving morning, 2022.

The investigation began a little before 3:45 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2022, when officers were called to the first block of Forest Creek Drive. There, they found Walter Pereira on the ground, badly injured.

Police and paramedics tried to save him, but he later died at a local hospital.

When office searched the home — where Pereira lived with another 29-year-old man — they found an AK-47 rifle, an AR-15 rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun and several handguns, as well as ammunition, money and drugs. As a result, police charged Pereira's roommate with various gun and drug charges. He was not charged for the murder.

Following that arrest, detectives continued working the case and ultimately identified 23-year-old Khalil Peden, of Bear, as one of the suspects in the shooting, the department said. A Kent County Grand Jury indicted him early last month, and he was arrested in Wilmington on Wednesday.

INITIAL STORY: Dover man killed; search turns up assault weapons

In addition to murder, he's charged with a gun offense and conspiracy. Police said they believe at least one other person was involved in the murder.

Peden is being held in prison on $1 million cash bail. Detectives continue to investigate.

Got a tip? Send to Isabel Hughes at ihughes@delawareonline.com or 302-324-2785. For all things breaking news, follow her on X at @izzihughes_

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Bear man charged with murder in fatal 2022 Dover Thanksgiving shooting