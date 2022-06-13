Bear market beckons as U.S. stocks' 2022 descent deepens

FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City
Lewis Krauskopf
·4 min read

By Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The stock market's brutal year neared a grim milestone as the S&P 500's slide on Monday threatened to leave it in a bear market for the first time since March 2020, fueled by worries over sky high inflation, a hawkish Federal Reserve and future economic growth.

The benchmark S&P 500 index fell below 3837.248 during Monday's session, a decline that on an intraday basis put it more than 20% below its Jan. 3 record closing high. If the index maintains such a decline through the market's close, the 20% drop would confirm a commonly used definition of a bear market.

If history is any guide, a bear market would mean more pain could be in store for investors. The S&P 500 has fallen by an average of 32.7% in 13 bear markets since 1946, including a nearly 57% drop during the 2007-2009 bear market during the financial crisis, according to Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

It has taken a little over a year on average for the index to reach its bottom during bear markets, and then roughly another two years to return to its prior high, according to CFRA. Of the 13 bear markets since 1946, the return to breakeven levels has varied, taking as little as three months to as long as 69 months.

Graphic: S&P 500 bear markets, since 1946 - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-STOCKS/BEAR/zjvqkmznwvx/chart.png

The S&P 500 surged some 114% from its March 2020 low as stocks benefited from emergency policies put in place to help stabilize the economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those gains went into reverse at the start of 2022 as the Fed grew far more hawkish and signaled it would tighten monetary policy at a faster-than-expected clip to fight surging inflation. It has already raised rates by 75 basis points this year and expectations of more hikes ahead, including at this week's Fed meeting, have weighed on stocks and bonds.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has vowed to raise rates as high as needed to kill inflation but also believes policymakers can guide the economy to a so-called soft landing. Adding to the volatility this year has been the war in Ukraine, which has caused a further spike in oil and other commodity prices.

After the S&P 500 nearly confirmed a bear market last month, the market rallied back, amid some hopes the Fed could slow its rate-hike pace later this year.

But Wall Street last week posted its biggest weekly decline since January, with the latest blow to stocks coming on Friday, when data showed U.S. consumer prices accelerated in May as gasoline prices hit a record high and the cost of food soared, leading to the largest annual increase in nearly 40-1/2 years.

Graphic: S&P 500 timeline - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xmvjoxzdbpr/Pasted%20image%201655126727434.png

A few areas of the stock market have been spared. Energy shares have soared this year, along with oil prices, while defensive groups such as utilities have held up better than broader markets.

Graphic: S&P 500 sectors since all-time high - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-STOCKS/BEAR/znpnemwbdvl/chart.png

On the flip side, shares of technology and other high-growth companies have been hit hard. Those stocks -- high fliers during much of the bull market over the past decade -- are particularly sensitive to higher yields, which dull the allure of companies whose cash flows are weighted more in the future and diminished when discounted at higher rates.

Some of the biggest of these companies, such as Tesla and Facebook owner Meta Platforms, are also heavily weighted in the S&P 500 index.

Graphic: Casualties in 2022 stock market - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-STOCKS/BEAR/egpbkwajjvq/chart.png

Investors have looked at various metrics to determine when markets will turn higher, including the Cboe Volatility Index, also known as Wall Street’s fear gauge. While the index is elevated compared to its long-term median, it is still below levels reached in previous major sell-offs.

Graphic: VIX and bear markets - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/dwpkrnobevm/Pasted%20image%201655125610135.png

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; editing by Megan Davies and Nick Zieminski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • S&P 500 on course to confirm bear market as inflation fears mount

    Wall Street's main stock indexes fell sharply on Monday, with the S&P 500 on track to confirm a bear market on fears that the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes would tip the economy into recession. The benchmark index is more than 20% below its record closing high of Jan. 3, as worries over inflation, rate hikes and the Ukraine war push it into bear market territory for the second time since the pandemic-led rout on Wall Street in 2020. Market heavyweights Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc fell between 1.5% and 3.3%.

  • This Is a Terrible Market and About as Negative as It Gets

    What's making it much worse is that there's absolutely no confidence that the Fed or the Biden Administration has some solutions for the economic negatives.

  • Stock plunge puts S&P 500 on track to enter a bear market: What investors need to know

    The S&P 500 threatens Monday to open in bear-market territory. Here's how the index has performed in the past.

  • U.S. Stocks Extend Sell-Off As S&P 500 Falls Back Into Bear Market; These IBD 50 Stocks Fall Below 50-Day Line

    The Nasdaq composite lost 3.5% as it undercut the year's lows and sank to the lowest level since November 2020.

  • The Bear Has Officially Arrived

    The S&P 500 will be an official bear market if early indications hold. The S&P 500 ETF hit a high of $479.98 on January 4, 2022, and a drop of 20% would put it at $383.63. Current indications are at $381.49.

  • Ukraine Latest: Fighting Rages as Ukraine Pleads for Artillery

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia continued its assault on Sievierodonetsk, pushing Ukrainian troops out of the center of Kyiv’s last major foothold in the Luhansk region. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the fighting “very fierce” and his top military commander pleaded for the US to send more artillery.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Knocked Down With Fed Walking a ‘Tightrope’: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lende

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks With 9% Yield; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Inflation data dominated the market news at the end of last week, and rightly so. The May print, of 8.6% annualized gains in the consumer price index, marked a sharp reversal from the modest decline seen in April, and a new ‘highest level in 40 years’ data point. It reignited worries that the rosy projections – of a transient inflation, or of lower rates by early next year – are unlikely to reach fruition. Even though unemployment is low and wages are up, the declines in real earnings and the GD

  • S&P 500 Falls Into Bear-Market Territory as Stocks Drop

    The S&P 500 was in bear market territory, while global stocks tumbled and bond yields jumped as fears over inflation rattled investors around the world.

  • Fed survey shows inflation expectations match highest on record

    U.S. households' one-year inflation expectations rose to the highest recorded level in May.

  • Dow drops nearly 600 points, S&P 500 tests bear-market territory as recession fears rise

    U.S. stock futures looked set to break below the lows of May, as financial markets continue to reel from a surprise acceleration in inflation just days ahead of a Federal Reserve interest-rate decision.

  • Retail companies like Target and Abercrombie face bloated inventories

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the outlook for bloated inventories for retail companies like Target and Abercrombie.

  • Goldman and Morgan Stanley Say Stocks Don’t Fully Reflect Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Even after this year’s rapid selloff, equities are still not fully reflecting the risks facing corporate earnings and weaker consumer demand, according to strategists at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Knocked Down With Fed Walking a ‘Tightrope’: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender BlowupCrypto Lender Celsius Stops Withdrawals, Fuels Market SlumpCh

  • U.S. consumer short-term inflation outlook worsens - NY Fed survey

    Median expectations for where inflation will be in one year rose 0.3 percentage point to 6.6%, while they remained unchanged at 3.9% over a three-year outlook, the survey released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday showed. A worse-than-expected key inflation reading last Friday, which detailed broadening price pressures, has caused investors to up their bets the U.S. central bank will have to be more aggressive to crush inflation that has remained around a 40-year high for months. Fed policymakers are expected on Wednesday to raise borrowing costs by half a percentage point to a range of between 1.25% and 1.50% as it seeks to cool demand across the economy without causing a spike in unemployment.

  • 5 Stocks To Avoid Like The Plague When The Recession Starts

    Many S&P 500 investors are convinced a recession is on the way. And if it is, you'll want to know which stocks to avoid.

  • ‘We’re finally starting to see the VIX wake up,’ strategist says

    RBC Capital Markets Equity Derivatives Strategist Amy Wu Silverman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss volatility, stock futures, hedges, the state of cryptocurrency, and the outlook for investors.

  • Exclusive-Google offers to let ad rivals place YouTube ads in EU antitrust probe - sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Google parent Alphabet has offered to let rival ad intermediaries place ads on YouTube to address a crucial part of an EU antitrust investigation that could pave the way for it to settle the case without a fine, people familiar with the matter said. The European Commission opened a probe last year to examine whether the world's largest provider of search and video was giving itself an unfair advantage in digital advertising by restricting rivals' and advertisers' access to user data. The EU competition watchdog singled out Google's requirement that advertisers use its Ad Manager to display ads on YouTube and potential restrictions on the way in which rivals serve ads on YouTube.

  • Some European Factories, Long Dependent on Cheap Russian Energy, Are Shutting Down

    Industrial energy costs are soaring in the wake of Russia’s war on Ukraine, hobbling European manufacturers’ ability to compete in the global marketplace.

  • Stocks Knocked Down With Fed Walking a ‘Tightrope’: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks hurtled toward a bear market, Treasury yields spiked to levels not seen in a decade and the dollar powered higher as speculation mounted that the Federal Reserve’s efforts to tame runaway inflation will plunge the economy into a recession.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Knocked Down With Fed Walking a ‘Tightrope’: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender BlowupCrypto Lender Celsius Sto

  • Why the Stock Markets Are Falling So Hard

    Investors had plenty to worry about from the Fed to inflation and retail sales. It’s fallen 10 of the past 11 weeks and suffered its largest two-week percentage decline since the end of October 2020. The lost 5.1% last week, notching its worst two-week percentage decline since late March 2020, just after the pandemic began creating havoc in the U.S. Year to date, it’s tumbled 18.6%.

  • Markets tumble worldwide, bear market growls on Wall Street

    Fears about a possible recession are pounding markets worldwide on Monday, and Wall Street's S&P 500 tumbled into the maw of what's known as a bear market after sinking more than 20% below its record set early this year. The S&P 500 dropped 3.8% in the first chance for investors to trade after getting the weekend to reflect on the stunning news that inflation is getting worse, not better. The center of Wall Street’s focus was again on the Federal Reserve, which is scrambling to get inflation under control.