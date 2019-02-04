Bear Market Bites Bitcoin Unicorn Circle, Shares Plunge 80%: Report

According to reporting by The Block, the value of shares in Circle, a privately-owned crypto company, has dropped dramatically over the last year.

Frostbite: Bitcoin Unicorn Circle Suffers Sinking Valuation amid Crypto Winter

Referencing a platform called SharesPost, the report indicates that the stock has dropped from an opening price of $16.23 to $3.80 as of today. SharesPost enables accredited investors to buy and sell shares in private companies.

Earlier, R3 advisor Tim Swanson tweeted that more major cryptocurrency companies are trading well below their most recent valuations in the secondary markets.

at least one secondary market for private companies is trading some shares of well-known cryptocurrency-related companies (including exchanges) at deep discounts (~75%) from their highs last year. is there an appropriate BTD meme for this? — Tim Swanson (@ofnumbers) February 4, 2019





