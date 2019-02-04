Bear Market Bites Bitcoin Unicorn Circle, Shares Plunge 80%: Report

P. H. Madore
According to reporting by The Block, the value of shares in Circle, a privately-owned crypto company, has dropped dramatically over the last year.

Frostbite: Bitcoin Unicorn Circle Suffers Sinking Valuation amid Crypto Winter

Referencing a platform called SharesPost, the report indicates that the stock has dropped from an opening price of $16.23 to $3.80 as of today. SharesPost enables accredited investors to buy and sell shares in private companies.

Earlier, R3 advisor Tim Swanson tweeted that more major cryptocurrency companies are trading well below their most recent valuations in the secondary markets.


