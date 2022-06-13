‘Bear-Market Blues’ Test Mettle of Most Devout Bitcoin Holders

Vildana Hajric
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- With Bitcoin caught in the throes of its worst slide in years, analysts are wading through any number of indicators to see at what point even more investors might start to throw in the towel.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Bitcoin, down about 20% this week, fell to as low as $21,932 on Tuesday, putting it squarely below the average investor cost base of $23,500, according to UBS. That means prices have declined enough to test even long-term holders, who up until now in the 2022 drawdown were largely in the green with their investments.

“Bear-market blues have set in among even the most ardent crypto proponents,” said James Malcolm, head of foreign exchange and crypto research at UBS. “Capitulation can come in many forms. Equally, relief too as we are now in full-blown panic mode, and the bar for a hawkish Fed this week is pretty high.”

One way this could snowball is if miners, whose businesses have been under “significant pressure” due to high energy costs and capex commitments, start capitulating to sell down their holdings of existing coins, he said. Their sales last month coincided with a lurch lower, for instance. “There is little positive news to offset such concerns,” Malcolm said.

A 17% plunge in Bitcoin at the start of the week brought it down to its lowest level since the end of 2020. Other cryptocurrencies were also in the gutter: the MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Index, which measures 100 of the top tokens, dropped as much as 17%, also its lowest point since December 2020.

Meanwhile, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (ticker BITO) and the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) each lost as much as 20%, the most since their inceptions at the end of 2021. Shares of MicroStrategy Inc. fell more than 25%.

Partly, digital-asset investors have been spooked by crypto-lender Celsius Network Ltd. pausing withdrawals, swaps and transfers, though the broader market remains under pressure after an inflation print came in hotter-than-expected last week, meaning that the Federal Reserve will have to be aggressive in its attempts to cool rising prices.

Read more: Crypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi Blowup

“It does feel like there is more downside to come,” Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index, said in an interview. “Down to $20,000 is something that we should be watching for.”

Market-watchers have been obsessed with figuring out who is getting hurt during this year’s drawdown. Many retail investors and institutions had gotten in just over the past year or two. Bitcoin is now hovering around December 2020 levels.

The number of anonymous Bitcoin addresses in the money, meaning those that acquired their holdings at prices below today’s, has reached lows not seen since March 2020, which analysts at Bequant say points to “capitulation.” Elsewhere, strategists at Glassnode say the $20,560 to $23,600 span is where the market might see a “full-scale capitulation scenario.”

Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers LLC, is watching the $20,000-$21,000 range because MicroStrategy, a large Bitcoin holder, might have to offload some of its coins at that point. “We’ve taken out many of the prior support levels that we would have established since the run-up in late 2020,” he said in an interview. “When there’s this idea of a looming potential margin-call driven seller out there, yeah, the low $20,000, that’s a real line in the sand.”

Bitcoin hit a high of $19,041 in December 2017, its last cycle. Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co., says that level will be important to watch. It forms the “old” resistance level, which makes it a new key support. “When it broke above that resistance level in 2020, it skyrocketed higher. So it needs to hold that level on this decline,” he said.

UBS’s Malcolm points to a number of hacks and outages, as well as regulators getting more serious about the crypto space. “None of this is to argue that crypto is going to slide into oblivion,” he said. “Yet what it does point to is how the future will look very different. Players will have to embrace regulation and collaborate with existing financial service providers.”

Chiente Hsu, co-founder and CEO at ALEX, a DeFi platform, strikes a hopeful note.

“Crypto is a high-volatility sector. So we feel the ups and downs much more,” she said. “There will be projects gone, for sure, but crypto won’t cause systemic risk.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • El Salvador minister says Bitcoin crash poses 'extremely minimal' fiscal risk

    El Salvador's Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya on Monday dismissed concerns that a sharp drop in the value of bitcoin could hurt the Central American nation's fiscal health. El Salvador last September became the first country to make bitcoin a legal tender, alongside the U.S. dollar, despite criticism by the International Monetary Fund and credit agencies. "When they tell me that the fiscal risk for El Salvador because of Bitcoin is really high, the only thing I can do is smile," Zelaya said at a press conference.

  • Bitcoin Price Plunges Below $23,000 as Crypto Lender Celsius Halts Withdrawals

    The deepening rout in cryptocurrencies pushed the price of bitcoin down by almost a fifth to its lowest level since 2020, as part of a broader market selloff fanned by concerns about rising U.S. interest rates.

  • New Zealand central bank says liquidity policy review receives support

    The purpose of the review, kick-started earlier this year, is to improve the stability of financial institutions by lowering the likelihood of liquidity issues and improve their ability to manage such problems. In February, the RBNZ launched its first consultation paper and intends to issue another at least three more on its liquidity policy. "They (respondents) agreed that given the developments in international practice since our liquidity policy was introduced in 2010, and our recent Liquidity Thematic Review, now was a good time to review the policy," RBNZ Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby said.

  • U.S. House passes ocean shipping bill to allay export backlogs

    The U.S. House of Representatives passed on Monday legislation to improve oversight of ocean shipping, which supporters say will help curb inflation and ease export backlogs. The bill passed 369-42 and will head to the White House for President Joe Biden's signature. Biden said in a statement he looked forward to signing it into law.

  • MicroStrategy Stock Falls 25% on Bitcoin Plunge

    Shares of MicroStrategy tumbled Monday as investors fretted over what a brutal selloff in cryptocurrencies would mean for the software company’s finances. The company has repeatedly added to its position and in March borrowed $205 million from Silvergate Capital Silvergate Bank to buy more of the digital asset. The company said in May it would face a margin call on that debt should the price of bitcoin drop to about $21,000.

  • Crypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi Blowup

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin plunged to the lowest in about 18 months after the freezing of withdrawals by the Celsius lending platform added to concern that systemic risk in the crypto ecosystem will accelerate the digital-asset market meltdown. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recess

  • Germany Prepares to Lend Billions to Rescue Ex-Gazprom Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- The German government is preparing to lend billions to rescue a former arm of Gazprom PJSC now under the control of the country’s energy regulator, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Rocked by Recession Fears in Ugly Selloff: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Cel

  • BP’s Oil Sands Exit May Not Be the Last as Big Oil Revises Image

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc has become the latest international oil company to exit Canada’s high carbon-emitting oil sands -- but it almost certainly won’t be the last.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Celsius Rattles Market Already Shaken by Terra

  • Coinbase Global’s Shares Succumb to Crypto Rout

    The cryptocurrency exchange’s stock traded to an all-time low on Monday as investors retreated further from cryptocurrency and other risky assets.

  • United Airlines cites jump in global travel searches after U.S. ends COVID testing

    United Airlines said on Monday searches for international travel have increased after the United States ended a 17-month-old requirement that air travelers arriving in the country test negative for COVID-19. The United States on Friday rescinded the rule imposed in January 2021. Analysts expect the change to be a "catalyst" for international travel.

  • Big Tech’s Floor Collapses on Renewed Fears of Bigger Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest technology stocks are crumbling on Monday as broad markets enter into bear market territory amid fears the Federal Reserve will send the US economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Celsius Ra

  • Why crypto lender Celsius Network halted withdrawals

    The crypto-lending firm Celsius Network halted withdrawals and transfers, amid an apparent liquidity crisis, as the price of Bitcoin plunged to pre-pandemic levels. Celsius operates like an unregulated bank, enticing customers with staggeringly rates for deposits of cryptocurrencies, and then loaning out those deposits to other customers. Celsius says its loans are collateralized in Bitcoin (though not all of them are), and there is no assurance it can pay out customers in the event of a rush of withdrawals, especially since Bitcoin’s price has fallen 40% in the last year.

  • Lawmakers and regulators eye Celsius after crypto exchange halts customer account withdrawals

    Yahoo Finance reporter Jen Schonberger explains how the move by crypto exchange platform Celsius to pause customer account withdrawals amid the broader sell-off has caught the attention of lawmakers and regulators.

  • Roku, Tesla, and Other Cathie Wood Favorites Are Falling

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Cathie Wood’s $12 billion flagship exchange-traded fund was falling again in Monday trading. It is another sign that “innovation stocks” such as Roku and Tesla remain under pressure.

  • Crypto contagion fears spread after Celsius Network freezes withdrawals

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Bitcoin fell as much as 14% on Monday after major U.S. cryptocurrency lending company Celsius Network froze withdrawals and transfers citing "extreme" market conditions, in the latest sign of the financial market downturn hitting the cryptosphere. Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky and Celsius did not respond to Reuters requests for comment. New Jersey-based Celsius, which has around $11.8 billion in assets, offers interest-bearing products to customers who deposit cryptocurrencies with its platform.

  • Taylor Swift Opens Up About Directing the 'All Too Well' Short Film At the Tribeca Film Festival | Billboard News

    After directing the short film for the 10-minute version of 'All Too Well' last year, Taylor Swift gave fans a glimpse into her film-making process at a special screening and Q&A at the Tribeca Festival on Saturday (June 11).

  • Why Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) were all tumbling Monday, and the major stock indices were sliding as well. Investors are worried that rising inflation -- and the Federal Reserve's response to it -- could drag the economy into a recession.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Tumbles Most in 1 Year as Crypto Cracks Appear

    Bitcoin slumped to about $23,000, as the Celsius withdrawal halt combined with a sell-off in traditional markets to sour trader spirits.

  • U.S. stock futures sink after Wall Street’s worst week since January

    Investors jittery after hotter-than-expected inflation report, and ahead of this week's Fed meeting

  • Release names of pols who wanted pardons from Trump after Jan. 6, says Ocasio-Cortez

    Americans need to know who sought pardons from former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said Sunday. Several lawmakers requested pardons from Trump in the aftermath of the attack, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said Thursday during the first televised hearing of the special House committee probing the siege. Cheney ...