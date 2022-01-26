Bear Market Looms for China’s Equity Benchmark During Volatility

Abhishek Vishnoi
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s CSI 300 Index is on the cusp of a technical bear market, as global market swings add to investor concerns over the nation’s slowing economy and regulatory headwinds.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The stock benchmark has dropped more than 19% from a Feb. 10 peak, coming within striking distance of a 20% drop. The gauge slumped the most since July on Tuesday following wild swings in the U.S. market as anxiety ran high ahead of Federal Reserve’s meeting, where officials are expected to signal a March rate hike.

Chinese stocks have started the new year with losses even as authorities doubled down on their pledge to support growth, cutting multiple interest rates. Much like 2021, tech and property sectors have been among the hardest hit in the recent selloff, with a shift away from last year’s winners adding to market swings.

“Overall, a sense of caution prevails,” said Wai Ho Leong, a strategist at Modular Asset Management. This reflects “increased wariness given that we are entering a period of thinner liquidity over the Lunar new year. There is also a desire for more clarity over the policy response to perceived property default risks,” he said.

It is not appropriate for investors to overreact to the A-share selloff Tuesday as the stock market still enjoys solid support in terms of policy and capital, Shanghai Securities News said in a front-page report, citing experts.

The CSI slid 2.3% on Tuesday. The last time the gauge entered a bear market was in 2018, when investor concerns about China’s trade war with the U.S. took a toll on equities.

Turning Bullish

The CSI 300 is approaching the grim milestone just as bullish calls on Chinese equities are growing.

Deutsche Bank AG’s international private banking unit last week upgraded China A-shares and H-shares to overweight from neutral, betting that the diverging policy paths between the Federal Reserve and the People’s Bank of China will benefit the Asian nation’s economy and stocks.

Earlier this month, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. strategists turned bullish on Chinese stocks, saying they’re due for a rebound after getting hammered by a year of regulatory crackdowns and a slowing economy.

READ: China Goes From Asia’s Stock Nemesis to Hope as Fed Hikes Loom

Meanwhile, omicron outbreaks in China have also soured sentiment toward equities after the CSI 300 last year capped its worst annual performance since 2018.

Battered by Beijing’s clampdown on tech giants and debt troubles in the real estate sector, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index has already been in a bear market since August.

(Adds recent bullish commentary on China in the seventh to ninth paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Here are the many reasons why the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates as much as expected

    The central bank will have more scope to be dovish in the months ahead as inflation and economic growth slows.

  • Beijing Will Save Housing Projects, but Not Necessarily Developers

    To head off a deepening housing downturn, Beijing is backpedaling a bit on tough leverage rules. That might not be enough to save weaker developers.

  • Taiwan Dangles Incentives to Strengthen Global Chipmaking Lead

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan will push investment from foreign chip gear suppliers while offering incentives to attract overseas talent, part of a campaign to shore up its lead in making the semiconductors vital to future technologies.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseS

  • BofA on Moderna: upgrading to ‘neutral’ on the ‘Tesla of biotech’

    Bank of America upgraded its rating on pharma and biotech company Moderna from “underperform” to “neutral” along with a new price target of $180 (up from $135) according to a recent BofA Global Research report. BofA cited a “more reasonable valuation” that has come about as being the main reason for the upgrade.

  • Let the wild rumpus start: is the US facing a stock market ‘super-bubble’?

    After Jeremy Grantham’s warning, analysts fear more volatility ahead – and will be watching tech’s latest results with interest A trader on the New York Stock Exchange. The Dow Jones at one point lost over 1,000 points on Monday before ending up just over 100. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images The tech sector led US stock markets on a pandemic boom last year. Now markets are whipsawing on fears that the Federal Reserve will end the era of easy money, all while a potential war in Ukraine loo

  • Asian Stocks Mixed, U.S. Futures Steady Before Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were mixed Wednesday after another volatile Wall Street session with traders on edge ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision that’s expected to signal an interest-rate liftoff in March.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseStrategists P

  • City of London’s $10 Trillion Chinese Hub Plans for Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s relations with China may be at a low ebb but China Construction Bank Corp.’s City of London outpost is banking on ever closer financial flows between the two countries.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Tumbles 3% Amid Equity Rout; Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Bu

  • Wells Fargo Said to Eye Sale of $1 Billion Hong Kong Bank Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. is considering a sale of its minority stake in a Hong Kong lender, as the U.S. bank continues to unload assets as part of a turnaround plan, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseStrategists P

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures add to losses ahead of Fed decision

    Stock futures opened lower Tuesday evening after another volatile session on Wall Street, as investors looked to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting and press conference to remove some uncertainty on the outlook for monetary policy.

  • Google expands in Brazil seeking to improve areas of privacy and security

    The 2023 hiring push would double the current number of engineers working in Latin America's largest country with a focus on "local talents" that could create products not only for Brazil, but for the world. Answering questions from Reuters via e-mail, Ribeiro-Neto also highlighted that the planned hires are part of a global expansion plan prioritizing Google's main markets outside the United States.

  • The 60/40 Portfolio Is Dead. Long Live 33/33/33.

    A portfolio of stocks and bonds used to be the gold standard, but it just doesn’t cut it anymore. It’s time to throw some alternative investments into the mix.

  • Microsoft's Earnings Are Already Moving the Market

    The stock market had another tough day on Tuesday. Despite the huge reversal that led to positive closes on Monday for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), downward pressure once again asserted itself at the open on Tuesday morning. Despite a similar bounce that sent the Dow briefly into positive territory in the mid-afternoon, Wall Street wasn't able to pull a rabbit out of its hat for a second straight day.

  • 4 Stocks Begging to Be Bought During the January Sell-Off

    A stock market correction is the perfect opportunity to pick up these high-quality stocks at a discount.

  • Bitcoin price worst-case scenario is a $14,000 bottom, strategist says

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith joins the Live show to discuss bitcoin's recent price drop, the cryptocurrency’s correlation with equities, and one strategist's note on where bitcoin could go from here.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that billionaire Ken Fisher is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s investment philosophy, go directly to Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 5 Stocks. Ken Fisher is perhaps one of the most well known investors and hedge fund managers in the financial […]

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 70% to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2022

    Buying into a steep decline in stocks can be a scary prospect, but history suggests it can also be very rewarding.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Investing in stocks is one of the best ways to build life-changing wealth. Over the past two decades, the S&P 500 has produced an annualized return of 7.3%, a pace that would double your money every 10 years.

  • Is IBM ready to make another Red Hat-like deal? What analysts are saying.

    Two and a half years after IBM closed on its $34 billion mega-buy of Raleigh’s Red Hat, could another buyout be on the horizon?

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    Dividend-paying stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.5%, which ran circles around the non-dividend payers, which trudged to an annualized gain of 1.6% over four decades. The biggest challenge for income investors is weighing yield and risk. In a perfect world, income investors would net the highest yield possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Here’s the western bank most exposed to Russia and potential sanctions

    A Russian invasion of Ukraine could trigger sanctions from the U.S. and Europe, and there's one Western bank particularly exposed.