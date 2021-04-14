Bear on North Carolina coast compared to Bigfoot: ‘We weren’t even sure it was real!’

Mark Price
·2 min read

A bear got caught looking a little too human in eastern North Carolina, and photos of the encounter are being likened to a Bigfoot sighting.

The images show the 5-foot-tall beast standing in a field — not like a bear, but like a man in a bear suit.

It then eerily turned to stare at the photographer.

The photos were taken Sunday as two East Carolina students, Zachary Allen and Erin McAllister, visited Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge near the coast.

“To be honest, when we both first saw it, we weren’t even sure it was real!” Erin McAllister of Waxhaw told McClatchy News.

“It was standing so still and stoically. We had both never seen black bears in the wild before — but my boyfriend ... could tell right away that the bear in that standing position seemed kind of unnatural and odd. It stood in that position for close to 10 minutes.”

The students, who are from Union County, say they eventually decided the bear was looking for something, which turned out to be several “friends” who ran off. The refuge is 63,896 acres and hosts about “four bears per square mile,” according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“He seemed wholly unbothered by us, and aside from a slight glance our direction, continued looking towards the forest on the other side of the road,” McAllister said.

“After a few minutes, I noticed a group of three similarly sized black bears run in front of our car ... Once this standing bear saw them, he quickly lowered himself back onto all fours, and ran off into the woods to meet them.”

McAllister shared the photos Monday on Carolina Critters, a Facebook group of 7,000 people devoted to unusual wildlife encounters. The post has received hundreds of reactions and comments, including some who noted the bear had surprisingly good posture. Several said it could easily have been mistaken for a mythical creature.

“Thought it was Bigfoot!” Brentley Norman wrote.

“A real Sasquatch,” Sallie Ellinwood posted.

“I love bears but when they stand on their hind legs, it just creeps me out,” Melody Love posted.

Recommended Stories

  • Murder hornets could be attracted to your hummingbird feeder, Washington officials say

    The Asian giant hornet can be half the size of a hummingbird.

  • Masters ratings: Up big from 2020, down from usual April slot

    The Masters ratings rebounded from last November's low point, but didn't hit the levels of previous Aprils.

  • 'Truly a game changer': Score the latest Apple iPad Pro for $100 off at Amazon right now

    You might just want to replace your laptop with this super-talented iPad Pro.

  • Helena Christensen Models Alongside Son Mingus, 21, in Victoria's Secret Mother's Day Campaign

    The supermodel calls motherhoood a "crazy beautiful journey" as she joins the brand's powerful — and star-studded! — 2021 Mother's Day campaign

  • Go Inside Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Wife Lauren's "Dream" Baby Shower

    Gym, tan, baby! Get E! News' exclusive details on Jersey Shore stars Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino's magical celebration as they await the birth of their child.

  • Michigan won't get more vaccines amid COVID surge

    As Michigan sees a worrying surge in COVID-19 cases, the White House said Monday it would be sending more therapeutic treatments to the state, but not vaccines.Michigan's Democratic Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, has pleaded with the federal government for more vaccines.But the White House says that shifting distribution isn't in line with its public health strategy, and that other states could see COVID-19 surges too driven by more contagious variants.U.S. Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday vaccines aren't the answer to Michigan's problem."The answer to that is to really close things down, to go back to our basics, to go back down to where we were last spring, last summer."Whitmer, a friend of the Biden White House, has faced fierce criticism from conservatives for her COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan, including armed groups storming the state capitol and a foiled plot to kidnap her.Despite increasing vaccination rates across the country, the Biden administration has urged continued vigilance, warning Americans to keep wearing masks and social distancing.The U.S. reported an eight percent rise in new COVID-19 cases last week, the fourth week in a row that infections have increased, according to a Reuters analysis.

  • WHO, agencies urge countries to suspend sale of live wild mammals at markets

    GENEVA (Reuters) -International agencies including the World Health Organization urged countries on Tuesday to suspend the sale of live wild mammals in food markets, warning they may be the source of more than 70% of emerging infectious diseases in humans. The guidance, aimed at ensuring the global food system is safe and sustainable, follows a WHO-led mission to Wuhan, China, to investigate the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. "This + other recommendations will contribute to < the risk of emerging #zoonoses," Peter Ben Embarek, the WHO official who led the January-February mission, said in a tweet.

  • 'If one state goes': Doctor on COVID-19 surge in Michigan

    Dr. Murtaza Akhter, emergency physician at the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix, joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down what what the surge of COIVD-19 cases in Michigan means for other states in the U.S.&nbsp;

  • VP Harris immigration challenge: aid Central Americans not their governments

    Vice President Kamala Harris faces challenge of working with countries the U.S. needs to stem the tide of migrants but doesn’t see eye-to-eye with.

  • Snoop Dogg Recounts Meeting DMX and Inspiring the Late Rapper's Song 'Get at Me Dog'

    "Legends never die, their soul will continue to bless the world and he was a great spirit who always looked out for everybody," Snoop Dogg said of DMX

  • Texas teacher who used racial slur next to Tupac photo is put on administrative leave

    The school district deemed the language “inappropriate and offensive.”

  • Louisiana congresswoman takes office, replacing late husband

    Louisiana Republican Julia Letlow was sworn into the House on Wednesday, claiming the seat her late husband was elected to but never filled after dying of COVID-19 in late December, days before taking office. Letlow easily won a special election last month to represent the heavily Republican district in northeastern Louisiana. A university administrator making her first run for public office, she won the backing of former President Donald Trump and decisively outraised her opponents.

  • Commercial satellites dock high above Earth

    One satellite grabs hold of another, older spacecraft to give it a new lease of life.

  • Belgium delays start of Johnson & Johnson vaccination

    Belgium delayed beyond Friday the start of administering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines at the company's request, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) expects to issue a recommendation on J&J next week after the U.S. drugmaker delayed its COVID-19 shot and Denmark was dropping a similar vaccine from AstraZeneca Plc over the risk of blood clotting. Belgium said it received the first 36,000 J&J shots earlier this week and was expecting 62,400 more this month, with deliveries for May and June still to be decided.

  • Tom Brady Sends Heartfelt Message to Julian Edelman After His Retirement from Patriots: 'So Proud'

    "You have so many teammates that admired your work ethic and will to win, and I am at the top of the list," Tom Brady wrote in a lengthy note to Julian Edelman, who announced his NFL retirement Monday

  • ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’ at 20: Renée Zellweger recalls weird way she discovered British backlash to her casting

    Actress tells Yahoo she was deep undercover in the U.K. when she learned the tabloids weren't thrilled with "crap American playing English icon."

  • ER Reunion: George Clooney to Join Julianna Margulies, Anthony Edwards, Noah Wyle, Gloria Reuben and 9 More

    The OG County General crew is getting back together, albeit for one night only. The original cast of NBC’s ER — George Clooney (Doug Ross), Julianna Margulies (Carol Hathaway), Anthony Edwards (Mark Greene) and Noah Wyle (John Carter) — is set to reunite on Thursday, April 22 (at 8/7c) as part of Stars in the […]

  • Thailand's daily COVID infections hit record, topping 1,300

    Thailand reported more than 1,300 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, setting another daily record and adding pressure on the government to speed up a nearly nonexistent vaccination drive and do more to control a surge that comes amid mass travel as the country celebrates its traditional New Year festival. The 1,335 new infections brings the number of new cases to nearly 7,000 since April 1, when a cluster linked to nightclubs and bars in central Bangkok was found. Most of the new cases reported Wednesday were yet again in Bangkok, but also seeing hefty increases were the northern province of Chiang Mai and the southern seaside province of Prachuap Khiri Khan.

  • NC woman used 16 fake names to scam government out of $2.2 million, prosecutors say

    She’s accused of using money from the government contracts to pay for trips to Las Vegas.

  • Nepal rhino numbers rise in 'exciting' milestone

    The greater one-horned rhino came close to extinction, but a new count gives reasons to be cheerful.