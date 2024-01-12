Bear rescued in Ukraine shelling gets home in Five Sisters Zoo

A bear left injured and traumatised after Russian shelling of a zoo in Ukraine has arrived at his new home in Scotland.

Yampil, a 12-year-old Asiatic black bear, was one of the few animals to survive the attack in the Donetsk region.

Named after the village where he was found, rescuers initially moved him to an animal sanctuary in Belgium.

He has now been permanently rehomed to the Five Sisters Zoo in West Lothian.

Zoo staff told BBC Scotland News that the bear seemed "relaxed" despite the 690-mile trip, and was already enjoying snacking on his favourite food of cucumbers soon after arrival.

However he will be closely watched to see if he exhibits any issues similar to post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD) after being in a warzone.

Yampil was concussed by shellfire when he was discovered in eastern Ukraine in October 2022.

Most of the other 200 animals at the zoo had been killed during fierce fighting in the area.

Yampil at the Five Sisters Zoo on Friday

Yampil getting used to his new surroundings

He was taken through Poland to the Natuurhulpcentrum animal sanctuary in Belgium, but now has a permanent home in West Calder.

Zoo staff are now optimistic the animal will be on the road to recovery, after what they described as a "fairly complicated" journey to Scotland, which saw him travel overnight from Dover.

Adam Welsh, the zoo's head of education, told the BBC: "Yampil has been through a lot. He could have arrived and been incredibly nervous about meeting people. We wanted to make sure we were very delicate when he arrived, so there was no loud noises. He's experienced some really horrible things.

"Time will tell, but he seems remarkably calm, remarkably chilled out and he's been eating already. He's come out his crate, he's been eating, drinking and relaxing - that's nice to see and we're really hoping that continues."

Mr Welsh added that he was relieved that bringing Yampil north of the border had progressed smoothly.

Yampil was concussed when he was found by soldiers in Ukraine

Brian Curran, owner of Five Sisters Zoo, previously stated that zoo staff's "hearts broke" when they first saw the bear, which was concussed after a shell had landed near him.

Yampil will stay in a temporary enclosure while staff watch to see if he enters torpor - a state similar to hibernation over the winter.

The zoo has been fundraising to cover the £200,000 cost of a new enclosure for Yampil, and have raised around £60,000 of their target so far.

The Asiatic black bear - also known as moon bears because of crescent-shaped yellow fur on their chests - are classed as a vulnerable species by conservation groups, with estimates suggesting there are fewer than 60,000 of them left in the world.