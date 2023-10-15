A bear snuck into a Connecticut home and stole lasagna from a freezer

When someone finds their fridge door wide open, the last culprit they have in mind is a bear.

On Thursday, a Connecticut homeowner's Ring camera caught a bear stealing lasagna out of the freezer.

Video of the incident was posted to the social media pages of local restaurant Ana's Kitchen.

The bear had broken into the Barkhamsted home of Helena Houlis, whose mother, Ana Oliveria, owns Ana's Kitchen, CT Insider reported.

The lasagna the bear was after was from Oliveria's restaurant.

"We just had the most unexpected kitchen guest! This bear, clearly a foodie, must’ve heard of Ana’s Kitchen lasagna," the restaurant's post said.

In the Ring camera footage, the bear can be seen strolling into the kitchen, before opening a freezer drawer. The bear picks up a bag that had the frozen lasagna inside with its mouth before using the open freezer door to give it a boost out the window.

Oliveria told CT Insider that the bear came in from the same window it left from. The window had been close but unlocked.

The black bear appeared to be tagged, meaning it's being tracked by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

The agency recently warned residents to "Be Bear Aware," especially as encounters with the large animal may rise as bears are on the hunt for food in preparation for winter hibernation.

