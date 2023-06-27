Bear spray incident leads to arrest

Jun. 26—TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City resident was arrested Sunday after being accused of spraying a camper with bear spray, then punching him.

According to city police, a man armed with a machete and a throwing star approached a tent in the 600 block of Division, an area commonly known as "The Pines," late Sunday morning.

The man argued with another man inside the tent, then sprayed him with bear spray after he exited the tent, and punched him repeatedly, according to several nearby campers.

When police arrived, the suspect fled, but was taken into custody after a brief foot chase and ground struggle with two officers.

One officer sustained a 2-inch cut on his right triceps. The cause of this injury is unknown but, according to police, it was not weapon-inflicted. Traverse City Fire Department paramedics treated the officer and the camper at the scene. Neither required hospitalization.

Both men involved in the initial dispute are 21-year-old Traverse City residents who are acquaintances, Sgt. Ryan Taylor said.

The fight was an isolated incident, Taylor said.