Bear strolling around California city sparks media feeding frenzy

It's not that unusual to find bears wandering around towns and cities across the U.S., especially when those cities are right next to the hills where those bears live. But one not-so-unusually lumbering around Monrovia, California, on Thursday and Friday has sparked some atypical curiosity in the bear-friendly city.

The large, nameless bear has been spotted slowly making his way through yards and blocking traffic since Thursday night, not doing much besides sniffing out trash.









NOT YOUR AVERAGE BEAR: A large bear was spotted roaming the streets of Monrovia, California, seemingly taking in the sights, enjoying the amenities of residents' backyards, and not minding all the attention at all. https://t.co/E6KoREtsXn pic.twitter.com/Eo5PdTHDee — ABC News (@ABC) February 21, 2020

Nothing fazed the bear — not even a man getting way too close with his cell phone or some barking dogs behind a fence.









A BEAR-Y GOOD STROLL: A bear strolled through a neighborhood in Monrovia, California on Friday. People came out to see the bear as it wandered through yards and got close to two barking dogs! Check out the bear’s morning adventure. pic.twitter.com/xu4urom4nR — CBS Newspath (@cbsnewspath) February 21, 2020

The bear eventually fell asleep in someone's backyard, reporter for local station KNX1070 Craig Fiegener learned from the California Fish and Wildlife Department. Officials from the department were planning to sneak into the yard, extend the bear's nap with a tranquilizer dart, and then return him to the woods where he belongs.

More stories from theweek.com

How much will Medicare-for-all save Americans? A lot.

Bernie Sanders' subtle warning to the Democratic Party

Former CIA Director John Brennan says 'we are now in a full-blown national security crisis'

