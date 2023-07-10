Bear Walks Toward Hikers at Montana's Glacier National Park

A wildlife photographer documented the nerve-racking moment a grizzly bear walked toward a group of hikers at Glacier National Park in Montana.

Video recorded by Steve Franklin shows the bear stroll toward hikers on the Hidden Lake trail near Siyeh Bend. Speaking to Storyful, Franklin, a wildlife photographer, said the grizzly bear appeared from the trees at the top of the hill.

“It took the path of least resistance, which was to simply walk on the trail,” he said.

Franklin said the trail was steep and full of rock above and below. “It wasn’t possible for the hikers to leave the trail to allow the bear to pass, especially the older gentleman, who had a knee brace on,” he said.

Researchers estimate nearly 1,000 grizzly bears and black bears live in Glacier National Park. Credit: Steve Franklin via Storyful

Video Transcript

[QUIET TALKING]

STEVE FRANKLIN: Dude, that grizzly's right behind you, dude.

- It's going to go down in a sec.

[QUIET TALKING]

- It's just looking for something to eat.

- Dad?

STEVE FRANKLIN: OK, I'm on-- You hear the bear growl.

- All right. We might not get to see what we wanted to see.

[QUIET TALKING]

- Yep.

- Man.

STEVE FRANKLIN: That older guy right there, to the right.

- I think they're in the car.

- He said, I'm not going any faster. That grizzly is going to have to go by me.

[QUIET TALKING]

- Yeah, right. Stupid shit.

[LAUGHTER]

STEVE FRANKLIN: Yeah, crack up. That's why I keep you.

[QUIET TALKING]