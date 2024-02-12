The Bear - Where to buy the 'Original Beef' T-shirt

The Bear season 3 have teased details of a 2024 release window and as fans continue to get excited for the next instalment, we've shared details of how to snap up some show merchandise – including the Original Beef of Chicagoland t-shirt.

Much like Michelle Keegan's Fool Me Once wardrobe, Eddie's Hellfire Club T-shirt from Stranger Things and Joel's waxed jacket in The Last of Us, the staff uniform in FX's hit show has proved to be an item coveted by viewers.

Show your love for Carmy, Sydney, Ritchie and the rest of the kitchen crew with the restaurant tee, available in the signature navy hue or three other colours (grey, black and light blue).

The Bear – 'Original Beef' T-shirt

The T-shirt is made to order via Etsy and is a certified bargain, available with 30% off in the current sale (Now £12.59). Get it in the signature navy blue, or mix it up with a further six colour options, including light blue.

You can also purchase it with free delivery via Amazon, with prices starting from £14.99.



The T-shirt may be unofficial merchandise but it is certainly the closest fans will get to owning the real uniform.

Made from 100% cotton, the sizes range from XS all the way up to XXL and there's plenty of colours to choose from too: black, white, red, navy, yellow, pink, maroon, grey, brown, green, charcoal and baby blue.



Chuck Hodes - Disney+

Viewers may recall "cousin" Ritchie wearing a variation of the Original Beef top in The Bear season 2 after making a slight mistake when ordering the new staff uniform.

"Your shirt says 'Original Berf',” Carmy remarks, with Richie casually responding that it’s a "printing mistake — a collector’s item".



The Bear – Ritchie's 'Original Berf' T-shirt

Those who'd prefer to own the "collector's" edition can find it via Amazon from £14.99.

You can also order one made to order via Etsy, and for a limited time you can snap it up with 30% off, down from £17.99 to £12.59.

The Original Berf top is available to order in seven shades, in sizes S, M, L, XL, 2XL and 3XL (with the price varying slightly depending on the size ordered).

The Bear - 'Original Beef' cap

Not a t-shirt fan? You can get the Original Beef of Chicagoland logo in hat-form too.

These 100% chino cotton twill caps are made to order and are available in 6 different colours. The white cap is the cheapest option, available for £30, with the remaining five colour varieties - including navy blue - retailing for £42.

The Bear - 'Yes Chef' embroidered t-shirt

After a little more subtle nod to the hit show? We've spotted this sweet "Yes, chef!" t-shirt that features two embroidered tinned tomatoes cans with the famous phrase in a speech bubble.

Those in the know will remember Carmy's late brother Michael left a secret message for his younger sibling in the sauce...

Available via Etsy in sizes Small to 4XL and yours for £25 plus delivery.

The Bear – 'Let it Rip' coffee mug

The iconic three words those kitchen cousins live by. "Let it rip" became the show motto following the season one finale when Ritchie finally gave Carmy his brother Mikey's note: "I love you, dude. Let it rip".

You can get your hands on a Let it Rip coffee mug printed in Mikey's handwriting via Etsy, which will set you back £15.87.

The Bear – 'Every Second Counts' sign

The Bear season 2 featured a number of big name guest stars - including English acting royalty Olivia Colman.

Viewers saw Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Colman come together in one sweet scene, where Ritchie helps Terry to peel mushrooms.

After Terry departs, Ritchie stumbles across the 'Every Second Counts' sign in the professional kitchen, which is particularly poignant given the conversation they just shared.

You can get an exact replica of the sign from Etsy for £14.92 (Under clock placement - optional).



The Bear seasons one and two are available to stream on Disney+.





