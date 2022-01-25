Beard sentenced to 60 years for 2021 murder

Jan. 25—ANDERSON — A Marion man received a 60-year prison sentence for the shooting death of an Anderson woman in her home while her three children were present.

Dmicah Beard, 30, was sentenced Tuesday by Madison Circuit Court Judge Angela Warner Sims to 60 years on a murder charge and to two-year sentences on two Level 6 felony charges of criminal recklessness.

Beard pleaded guilty to the charges last month with the sentencing left up to Judge Sims in the May 3, 2021, shooting death of Sharmice Boyd.

In pronouncing the sentence, Sims noted that the victim was shot multiple times in the presence of her children.

Anderson police took Beard into custody on May 3.

Boyd was at home with her three daughters, ages 12, 9 and 3 at the time of the shooting, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by APD Detective Norman Rayford. She died at a local hospital from gunshot wounds to the neck, stomach and leg.

Beard told detectives he was upset because Boyd smiled at him so he pulled out his gun and shot her.

Boyd's mother, Elaine White, said she was at work that day when she received a telephone call from her granddaughter.

She said the girl was screaming and a neighbor eventually said her daughter had been shot.

A month later, White said, her grandson was struck and killed by a car.

"It has torn my whole family apart," White testified. "She never bothered anyone. No one had an unkind word for Sharmice."

White said the family didn't know Beard and had never met him.

Kenneth Boyd, Shamice's brother, said his sister was the rock of the family.

"She was the best person I ever met," he said. "She always was a constant and listened to everyone.

"We suffer every day," he added. "She minded her own business and stayed home to provide for her kids.

"A man comes to the porch and does it in front of her kids," he testified. "We're asking for justice."

Beard testified he couldn't recall what happened because he blacked out.

He said no one knew where his son was and there was no explanation as to where he was.

"I blacked out and killed a woman," Beard said.

Beard said he entered the guilty pleas so that the Boyd family would not have to go through a trial.

"I took a mother away from her kids," he said. "Hopefully their family doesn't fall apart like mine did."

Beard's mother died when he was in high school and he was shifted around living with an uncle and eventually his father.

He admitted to having mental issues and anger management problems.

"I should have gotten help and this would never happen," Beard said. "I'm sorry. I have to deal with the consequences of my action."

Dr. George Parker, a court-appointed psychiatrist, testified that Beard suffers from PTSD as a result of the death of his mother.

He said Beard remembered driving from Marion to Anderson, but not the interaction with Boyd.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna said he struggles to make sense of what happened that day.

"The utter senselessness of that act," he said. "He shot her multiple times and had seen two children in the house."

Hanna said Beard knew he had anger issues and still carried a gun on a daily basis.

Defense attorney Spencer Benge said Beard should have gotten help with his mental issues, but had no criminal record.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.