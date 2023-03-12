Bearded dragon abandoned during cold snap saved

A bearded dragon has been rescued after being found in freezing temperatures at a cricket ground in Sussex.

A member of the public found the lizard near the pavilion at Hailsham Cricket Club on Thursday before contacting the RSPCA who took it into its care.

The RSPCA said the reptile, native to Australia, would not have survived for long in the cold weather if it had not been found.

The animal charity has named him Dave.

Bearded dragons are endothermic which means they cannot generate their own body heat and need warmth to survive, according to RSPCA inspector, Rachel Smith.

"When they are kept in this country they require a heat lamp to keep temperatures high. Had he not been found he would have been at death's door before long," she said.

"We know times are tough right now. The RSPCA has launched a new cost of living hub to signpost owners to the lifelines which are available right now as prices rise, including specific advice for exotic animals like this bearded dragon."

The RSPCA is making enquiries as to how the lizard ended up in the park and anyone with any information is urged to come forward.

