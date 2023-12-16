Bearing their banners: Texas Tech hosts 2023 fall commencement ceremonies
Texas Tech hosted its fall 2023 commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday at the United Supermarkets Arena.
With Texas Tech sports teams travelling abroad this weekend - from football at the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, the men's basketball team in Fort Worth to the Lady Raiders in Hawaii - separate commencement ceremonies were being hosted by Tech Athletics, the A-J reported earlier this month.
Banner Bearers
Outstanding students, chosen based on their all-around achievement, carried banners representing their colleges, according to a statement from Tech. The banner bearers are:
College of Arts & Sciences: Luke Jonathan Ford, sport management
Graduate School: Connor Gene Bryant, curriculum and instruction
Honors College: Peyton Daniels, honors sciences and the humanities and general studies
Huckabee College of Architecture: Colton Craig Rohrbach, architecture and business
College of Media & Communication: Adam Steven Bennett, creative media industries and advertising
Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources: Wrye Akers, agricultural education
Whitacre College of Engineering: Brennan Quick, computer engineering
College of Education: Kacie Marie Henson, education
J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts: CJ Goodyear, music
University Studies: Jeramiah Phillips, university studies
College of Human Sciences: Maris Hammock, human development and family sciences
Rawls College of Business: Luke Anthony Rotondo, supply chain management and finance
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech hosts 2023 fall commencement ceremonies at Lubbock's USA