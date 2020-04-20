Bearish: Analysts Just Cut Their Atlantic Sapphire AS (OB:ASA-ME) Revenue and EPS estimates

The analysts covering Atlantic Sapphire AS (OB:ASA-ME) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of US$105 reflecting a 12% rise in the past week. It will be interesting to see if the downgrade has an impact on buying demand for the company's shares.

After the downgrade, the twin analysts covering Atlantic Sapphire are now predicting revenues of US$41m in 2020. If met, this would reflect a huge improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 27% to US$0.14. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$49m and losses of US$0.02 per share in 2020. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Atlantic Sapphire'sgrowth to accelerate, with the forecast 6x growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 55% per annum over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.8% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Atlantic Sapphire is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Atlantic Sapphire. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. We wouldn't be surprised to find shareholders feeling a bit shell-shocked, after these downgrades. It looks like analysts have become a lot more bearish on Atlantic Sapphire, and their negativity could be grounds for caution.

That said, the analysts might have good reason to be negative on Atlantic Sapphire, given dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other concerns we've identified.

