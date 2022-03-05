Bearish: Analysts Just Cut Their Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Revenue and EPS estimates

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

After the downgrade, the twelve analysts covering Denali Therapeutics are now predicting revenues of US$82m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 68% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to see a sharp uptick, reaching US$2.70. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$97m and losses of US$2.40 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$78.42, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Denali Therapeutics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$111 and the most bearish at US$41.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Denali Therapeutics'historical trends, as the 68% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 is roughly in line with the 57% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 12% per year. So it's pretty clear that Denali Therapeutics is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Denali Therapeutics. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Denali Therapeutics.

