Bearish: Analysts Just Cut Their Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Revenue and EPS estimates

Market forces rained on the parade of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for next year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Silvergate Capital's nine analysts is for revenues of US$235m in 2023, which would reflect a chunky 17% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to dive 80% to US$0.75 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$313m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.33 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Silvergate Capital's prospects, administering a sizeable cut to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

The consensus price target fell 57% to US$20.45, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Silvergate Capital at US$38.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$8.00. We would probably assign less value to the forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 14% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 33% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.8% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Silvergate Capital's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Silvergate Capital. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Silvergate Capital's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

As you can see, the analysts clearly aren't bullish, and there might be good reason for that. We've identified some potential issues with Silvergate Capital's financials, such as dilutive stock issuance over the past year. Learn more, and discover the 1 other warning sign we've identified, for free on our platform here.

