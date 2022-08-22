Bears Circle Stocks as Faster Fed Bond Runoff Threatens Rebound
(Bloomberg) -- Faith in the global equity rebound faces a renewed threat as investors wake up to a looming acceleration of the Federal Reserve’s balance-sheet reduction.
This so-called quantitative tightening kicks into top gear next month, adding to the pressure from expectations for interest-rate hikes that has captured most of the attention in markets.
“With the full impact of tightening yet to be felt and quantitative tightening about to accelerate, the risk-reward for risky assets looks to be deteriorating as we approach September,” Standard Chartered Bank Plc chief strategist Eric Robertsen wrote in a note on Sunday.
The dangers from QT -- which shifts to a monthly clip of up to $95 billion, almost twice the pace of tightening in 2019 -- come as Fed policy makers push back against investor bets of a slowdown in rate hikes.
Strategists at Bank of America believe that the winding down of the central bank’s balance sheet could translate into a 7% hit to the S&P 500 next year, according to a note last week. The Fed started reducing its $8.9 trillion balance sheet in June and is working toward an eventual pace of $1.1 trillion a year.
Still, not everyone is spooked about the impact of balance-sheet runoff.
Stock prices rose about 18% during QT from October 2017 through July 2019, Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, wrote in a note.
“There is still plenty of liquidity left over from QE4Ever and all the helicopter money distributed by the US Treasury’s pandemic support checks,” he wrote.
