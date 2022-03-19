Bears Hire Stadium Firm | Bank Robbery | Election Season

Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Arlington Heights and beyond.

This beautiful Arlington Heights-area estate, built in 2008, is up for sale.



The grant award will fund the Arlington Heights Police Department program over a two-year period.

Police are warning drivers to not drive drunk as Thursday's holiday approaches.

Debra Bannack is accused of being involved in an illegal financial scheme with a Chicago elementary school principal and business manager.

Six local residents submitted their intent to run by Monday's deadline, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

The suspect presented a note to a teller and implied he had a gun during the Tuesday morning incident, according to police.

The famed Kentucky racetrack will host shuttered Arlington Park's biggest day of horse racing on Aug. 13.

Area students from Arlington Heights are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.

The 83-year-old, who has dementia, had not been seen since Monday.

Kansas City-based Manica Architecture designed a $2 billion stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders, which opened in 2020.

POLICE REPORTS

