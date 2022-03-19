Bears Hire Stadium Firm | Bank Robbery | Election Season
Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Arlington Heights and beyond.
Wow House: Stunning Custom-Built Home In Arlington Heights
This beautiful Arlington Heights-area estate, built in 2008, is up for sale.
Village Approves $250K Grant For Crisis Co-Responder Team
The grant award will fund the Arlington Heights Police Department program over a two-year period.
Arlington Heights Police Ramp Up St. Paddy's Day DUI Enforcement
Police are warning drivers to not drive drunk as Thursday's holiday approaches.
Feds Indict Schaumburg Sales Rep In Chicago School Fraud Case
Debra Bannack is accused of being involved in an illegal financial scheme with a Chicago elementary school principal and business manager.
Election Filing Deadline Passes: Arlington Heights Residents Run
Six local residents submitted their intent to run by Monday's deadline, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.
Bank Robbery: FBI Responds To Chase Bank In Arlington Heights
The suspect presented a note to a teller and implied he had a gun during the Tuesday morning incident, according to police.
Arlington Million Day Will Continue At Churchill Downs
The famed Kentucky racetrack will host shuttered Arlington Park's biggest day of horse racing on Aug. 13.
College Credits: Arlington Heights Native Named To Honor Society
Area students from Arlington Heights are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.
Missing Buffalo Grove Man Found Safe In Arlington Heights
The 83-year-old, who has dementia, had not been seen since Monday.
Bears Hire Firm For Arlington Heights Stadium Design: Report
Kansas City-based Manica Architecture designed a $2 billion stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders, which opened in 2020.
POLICE REPORTS
This article originally appeared on the Arlington Heights Patch