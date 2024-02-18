Bears legend Steve McMichael being treated for MRSA infection
Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael received a blood transfusion Saturday and has an MRSA infection, family said. He was admitted to the ICU for a UTI on Thursday.
Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael received a blood transfusion Saturday and has an MRSA infection, family said. He was admitted to the ICU for a UTI on Thursday.
McMichael, who was diagnosed with ALS three years ago, was sent the ER with suspected pneumonia a week after he was announced to be part of the next Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
“I think you would just create a Tour for the top 80 players in the world.”
Sunday's forecast does not look any better than Saturday's.
Intuitive Machines has shared the first images transmitted by its lander, Odyseus, from space as it makes its way toward the moon. The pictures show a look at Earth and the Falcon 9 second stage falling away after separation.
Snag bargains on must-haves from brands like Apple, Cuisinart and iRobot.
The 2024 MLS season begins Wednesday night.
Here's what the latest health news says about exercise, depression and more.
After a rough start to his rookie season, the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is showing promising signs.
Byrd underwent 22 surgeries in 45 days. It didn't stop him from playing college baseball.
"Thank you to everyone for the continued prayers and support, but most of all, deepest thanks to the donor, our hero," Pollard's wife said via social media.
Amazon's claims are similar to the ones made by Elon Musk's SpaceX and grocery chain Trader Joe's, which have also accused the federal agency of being "unconstitutional."
First Internet Bank offers a wide range of deposit accounts as well as loans and credit cards. Read more in our bank review.
The two teens were detained after the shooting. One woman was killed and over 20 others were wounded.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a second investigation into EV startup Fisker's Ocean SUV, after the agency received four complaints about the vehicle rolling away unexpectedly, including one injury. The company tells TechCrunch it is "fully cooperating" with the safety agency. The new probe comes just one month after NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation began investigating complaints of sudden loss of braking performance.
Kelce said the evening reached a new level once he found the mask during the Super Bowl after parties.
The amount raised for the Lopez-Galvan family has surpassed $200,000.
Tesla updated the Model 3 last fall with the Highland redesign. We get a close look at it on the floor of the Chicago Auto Show.
Disney+ has released the first trailer for its upcoming animated series X-Men '97, and it feels like a blast from the past for fans of the animated series that aired in the 90s.
The Patriots are the pivot point of this draft as they could go with their (new) QB of the future or one of the premium talents at a premium position like Marvin Harrison Jr. or one of the talented offensive tackles.
Connor Bedard sustained a fractured jaw six weeks ago.