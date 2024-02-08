Bears raising season ticket prices for next season by an average of 8%

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears are raising season ticket prices for next season by an average of 8%, the team announced on Wednesday.

President Kevin Warren said in a letter to season ticket holders the team spent the past few months evaluating prices as well as “market considerations that factor into our business decisions.” The increases will range from 6.2% to 11.3%.

The Bears are scheduled to play eight regular-season games and one preseason game at Soldier Field next season.

Warren said the Bears “are making progress” on their plan to build an enclosed stadium, though he had no further update. They closed on a 326-acre property in suburban Arlington Heights, Ill., a year ago. The team is also looking at other sites, including one next to Soldier Field.

Warren said general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus are “working aggressively” to build a championship team. He touted the recent hirings of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and defensive coordinator Eric Washington.

Chicago went 7-10 this past season. The Bears have the top pick in the draft because of the trade with Carolina last year that also brought them playmaking receiver DJ Moore, along with their own first-rounder at No. 9 overall.

