Beasley receives Goshen Health's Gardener Award

Jan. 11—GOSHEN — Polly Beasley, Day Surgery, was awarded Goshen Health's Gardener Award for providing compassionate care to the mother of a patient.

The patient's mother, Pat Klos, wrote in her nomination: "My daughter had surgery recently. I was in the waiting room for several hours. I couldn't walk down to the café to get some lunch because it was too far. Polly took me down in a wheelchair and helped me get my lunch. She was very kind, helpful, friendly and caring."

The Gardener Award recognizes the exceptional contributions of Goshen Health Colleagues in helping the organization fulfill its mission of improving the health of the community by providing innovative and outstanding care.

"I am very honored to receive this award," said Beasley. "I work with a lot of amazing team members, so it makes my job easier."

To find out more about the Gardener Award, go to GoshenHealth.com/About-Us/Gardener-Award. Nominations can also be submitted through this link.