Beason man accused of child pornography

A Beason man was recently arrested at his home on 10 counts of child pornography.

Jerome A. Allen, 40, of Beason, was arrested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office after receiving a tip that came from Instagram and was passed on from the Illinois Attorney General’s office.

Allen is accused of sending and receiving multiple digital files of child pornography. Logan County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Allen’s home and recovered multiple electronic devices.

Allen’s bond was set for $100,000 at 10% which he posted later on June 4 and as a condition of his bond was advised to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 years old.

Logan County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that charges against Allen are accusations and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.

This article originally appeared on Lincoln Courier: Beason man arrested for child pornography