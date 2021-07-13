On the Beat

Jul. 13—Here's a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:

ARSON

A 34-year-old Mount Vernon man was arrested Sunday after allegedly setting two fires in downtown Mount Vernon over a 12-hour period.

The first fire was reported shortly after midnight in a dumpster outside the Skagit County Juvenile Detention Center, across the street from the Skagit County Sheriff's Office.

As Mount Vernon police officers were investigating that fire, a second fire was reported about 12:30 p.m.

That fire was outside a business in the 700 block of S. Second Street. It was reported that cardboard was set on fire.

The man was arrested and booked on one count of first-degree arson and one count of second-degree arson.

ARSON

A 25-year-old Concrete man was arrested Sunday night after he allegedly set fire to an RV and vehicle belonging to a neighbor.

The Skagit County Sheriff's Office responded about 11 p.m. to a report of a fire in a residential building in the 46000 block of Baker Loop Road.

Witnesses reported a man who lived in the area had told them that he had set the fire, Undersheriff Chad Clark said.

When deputies contacted the man, he smelled of gasoline, Clark said.

He was arrested after a short foot pursuit, he said.

The man was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of two counts of first-degree arson.

MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION

Two people were injured Saturday when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a deer on Highway 534 east of Conway.

The motorcycle, driven by a 74-year-old Bellingham man with a 63-year-old Bellingham woman riding as a passenger, was heading east when it struck the deer, according to a news release from the State Patrol.

The man and the woman, who were both wearing helmets, were ejected from the motorcycle, the report states.

The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of his injuries. The woman was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital.