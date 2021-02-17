On the Beat

Feb. 17—Here's a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:

MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION

No one was injured Monday evening when the driver of a vehicle accidentally struck a Skagit County Sheriff's Office vehicle in Burlington.

Skagit County Sheriff's Office Undersheriff Chad Clark said two deputies were in their vehicles responding to an emergency call when the incident occurred.

As the deputies turned from Rio Vista Avenue onto Burlington Boulevard, the driver of a vehicle, seeing the emergency lights, moved out of the way, Clark said.

However, the driver did not notice there were two emergency vehicles, he said. After the first deputy passed, the driver attempted to move back into the lane, striking the second deputy's vehicle.

The deputy's vehicle was damaged, but neither of the drivers were.

No criminal charges were filed.

FIRE IN A RESIDENCE

The Burlington Fire Department responded Monday afternoon to a report of smoke in a home in the 700 block of South Walnut Street.

Crews responded to the residence, but saw no sign of fire, Assistant Chief Steve Riggs said. Upon further investigation, crews discovered light smoke in the laundry room, likely caused by the dryer's vent hose being clogged and heating up the stuck lint.

There was no damage to the building or the appliance, Riggs said. The incident is, however, a good reminder to inspect and clean dryer vents, including lint traps and around the heating elements, he said.

The Mount Vernon Fire Department and Skagit County fire districts 2 and 6 also responded to the call.