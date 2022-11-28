Cyber Monday deals on Amazon gifts under $50

Best gifts under $50 at Amazon

Today is Cyber Monday, so there's never been a better time to find great gifts at low prices. The team at Reviewed has spent weeks researching the best gifts for every type of person. So whether you're shopping for your mom or your gift exchange buddy, there's something on this list for everyone.

To help stay within your budget this holiday season, we've rounded up 20 of the best gifts you can get for less than $50. Some of our favorites include the wildly popular Amazon Echo, Revlon hair dryer brush and the beloved Yeti mug everyone is obsessed with.

1. For the person who wants a smart speaker: Amazon Echo Dot

Best gifts under $50: Amazon Echo Dot

At Reviewed, we love voice-controlled smart speakers like the Amazon Echo, but the diminutive (and affordable) Echo Dot is a perfect way to bring that functionality to other rooms in your giftee's house. It's one of our top picks for a beginner looking for an entry-level Alexa speaker.

$25 at Amazon (Save $25)

2. For the one who spends forever getting ready: Revlon One-Step

Best gifts under $50: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Just five more minutes: Famous last words from the person who stays in the bathroom for hours drying, straightening, curling and spraying their hair to perfection. Help them achieve the silky blowout of their dreams at home with this cult-favorite hair dryer. Our beauty editor tested out the Revlon hair dryer brush and says it straightened her curly hair in just 30 minutes.

$25 at Amazon (Save $15)

3. For the binge-watcher: Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Best gifts under $50: Roku Streaming Stick+

Give anyone who loves watching TV (a.k.a everyone) a streaming device to make their next Netflix binge that much better. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is one of our best streaming devices we've tried thanks to its easiest-to-use remote and high quality streaming experience. Plus, it offers all of the major streaming services and is compatible with basically every TV.

$25 at Amazon (Save $25)

4. For the one who could use some self care: Airomé Serenity Essential Oil Diffuser

Best gifts under $50: Airomé Serenity Essential Oil Diffuser

Essential oil diffusers are all the rage right now because of their many benefits—they can help your giftee relax and create a more calm, zen aura in her home. Of all the ones we tested, the Airomé diffuser had everything we were looking for at an affordable price. It runs for up to six hours, is easy to take from room to room, and is available in a ton of styles.

$33 at Amazon (Save $2)

5. For the coffee drinker: Yeti Rambler

Best gifts under $50: Yeti Rambler Tumbler

While Yeti makes our all-time favorite cooler, you might not want to shell out nearly $1,000 for a gift. Fortunately, you can get your giftee the Yeti they love at a more affordable price point (i.e. less than $50) with the popular Rambler mug. Made of double vacuum-insulated stainless steel, it has nearly 12,000 reviews on Amazon for keeping coffee steaming hot (or their water ice cold) for hours.

$38 at Amazon

6. For the person who's always losing things: Tile Mate

Best gifts under $25: Tile Mate

If their favorite phrase is "Has anyone seen my keys?!" they'll benefit from a Tile Mate. The number one item finder on Amazon, the Bluetooth tracker clips right onto their key ring and can locate things over 200 feet away. Users praise its long battery life and the loud volume of the ringer (no way those keys are going to get away from them next time!).

$18 at Amazon (Save $7)

7. For the cold coffee lover: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Best gifts under $50: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

We need more than just a cup of coffee to get by these days, and if your giftee is a cold brew coffee aficionado, they'll love this iced coffee maker from Takeya. We chose it as the best cold brew coffee maker of the year because it was not only the easiest to use, but it also made the best-tasting coffee. Who says iced coffee is just limited to summer anyway?

$22 at Amazon (Save $6)

8. For the homebody: A cozy blanket

Best gifts under $50: Bedsure Blanket

With more than 100 five-star reviews, the Bedsure Fleece Blanket is one of the best out there, at one of the lowest prices. The blanket comes in a variety of sizes, from 50x60 to 108x90, as well as a huge range of colors, from neutrals to bright shades of blue and orange.

$16 at Amazon (Save $4)

9. For the multi-purpose chef: A hand blender

Best gifts under $50 at Amazon: Mueller hand blender

Whether you're looking to blend a smoothie or puree a soup, an immersion blender makes the job easier than ever. This Mueller hand blender has a multitude of uses, including making fresh pesto and whisking eggs, so there are plenty of ways to incorporate this nifty gadget into your day-to-day routine.

$35 at Amazon (Save $5)

10. For the aspiring bartender: A cocktail shaker

Best gifts under $50: OXO cocktail shaker

This cocktail shaker is ideal for at-home drink making, and it's the perfect option for beginners, since it has a built-in strainer and jigger capability that makes it easy to whip up a cocktail without any additional barware. The three-piece shaker has lines for measuring like a standard jigger, and the lid’s gasket creates a firm seal to prevent any leaks while the shaker is in use.

$23 at Amazon

11. For the meal prepper: Pyrex Food Storage Set

Best gifts under $50: Pyrex

Maybe they're cooking for the whole family and need a place to store leftovers. Or maybe they like to prep healthy meals on Sunday for the week. Regardless, your gfitee will benefit from some pieces from the brand that makes the best storage containers we've used: the Pyrex glass set. They keep food fresh for longer and are ideal for easy reheating.

$36 at Amazon

12. For the one who likes to stay hydrated: Brita Filtering Water Bottle

Best gifts under $50: Brita Water Bottle

Whether your giftee is an athlete or just loves sweating it out at the gym, they should have the best water bottle to keep them hydrated. We found the Brita Filtering Water Bottle to be portable, versatile, durable, and well-designed. The straw is also fitted with a filter that reduces chlorine and will keep their water fresh for up to two months.

$39 at Amazon (Save $2)

13. For the makeup aficionado: A lighted makeup mirror

Best gifts under $50: Vanity mirror

If you’re shopping for someone who's into makeup consider getting them an accessory that enhances the experience of putting makeup on: a lighted makeup mirror! The Deweisn Lighted Makeup Mirror is the best value makeup mirror we tested, as it provides perfect views and lighting for optimal makeup application. For under $50, you can help them look flawless every day with this unique gift idea.

$22 at Amazon (Save $8)

14. For book lovers who read in the dark: Perfectday Rechargeable Reading Light

Best gifts under $50: Perfectday reading light

Any bookworm who shares a bed or room with someone but needs to plow through a book as their companion sleeps will appreciate an old-school reading light. This one from Perfectday is slim, reliable and rechargeable, and shines a small but intense beam on the page to ensure the reader sees the words but others close by aren’t disturbed by a glare. The light also has three brightness settings, each with its own color temperature.

$10 at Amazon (Save $4)

15. For the new parents: Sophie The Giraffe

Best gifts under $50: Sophie the Giraffe

Even Chrissy Teigen is a fan of the wildly popular Sophie the Giraffe. The teething toy has nearly 10,000 positive reviews, with shoppers raving how much their kids like it and how durable and long-lasting the adorable animal is. A.k.a. the new parents in your life (and their baby) are sure to thank you for this one.

$25 at Amazon (Save $5)

16. For the person with cold feet: Barefoot Dream CozyChic Socks

Best gifts under $50: Barefoot Dreams socks

The Barefoot Dreams cardigan has a cult-following, so it's not surprising their cozy socks are one of the most highly-rated pairs at Nordstrom. These socks are made with Barefoot Dreams signature CozyChic material that is knit for warmth and softness. One reviewer says these are like wearing a blanket on your feet, making them a great gift for the person who has cold feet.

$15 at Amazon

17. For the whiskey lover: A decanter set

Best gifts under $50: Decanter set

Whiskey just hits different when it's poured from a 1920s-style decanter instead of the bottle, so they'll be excited to break out this gift the next time they have friends over for a glass of scotch. According to hundreds of reviewers (who give the set a 4.7-star rating), the handcrafted glass is as sturdy and durable as it is luxe and distinguished.

$40 at Amazon

18. For the person who lives for brunch: Dash Mini Waffle Maker

Best gifts under $50: Dash Mini Waffle Maker

In the eyes of the brunch-goer on your list, waffles are great, but mini waffles are even better. They can whip up their own snack-size brunch treat with this tiny waffle maker, which has thousands of glowing reviews on Amazon. We've tested it ourselves and like that it doesn't take up much counter space, is easy to clean thanks to its nonstick surface, and produces evenly-cooked, perfectly browned waffles.

$13 at Amazon (Save $3)

19. For the competitive one: Exploding Kittens

Best gifts under $50: Exploding Kittens

If you haven't played Exploding Kittens before, gear up; you're in for an elbow-throwing, no-holds-barred game of sabotage, yelling, and, you guessed it, exploding kittens. Games make for a great gift during the holidays because they offer the opportunity for the entire family to get together and play.

$10 at Amazon (Save $10)

