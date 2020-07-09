Beat the Extreme Heat with a Delicious Cool Treat

NFRA Celebrates National Ice Cream Month with Cool Facts About Summer Favorites - Enter to Win Ice Cream for a Year!

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans really love ice cream. On average they enjoy a whopping 48 pints of ice cream per person, per year. Ninety-eight percent of all U.S. households purchase ice cream. About 1.4 billion gallons of ice cream and related frozen desserts were produced in the U.S. in 2017 (most recent data). Ice cream is an $11 billion industry that supports 26,000 direct jobs and generates $1.6 billion in direct wages.*

July is Ice Cream Month – July 19th is National Ice Cream Day

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) is celebrating this love for cool treats with their annual Summer Favorites Ice Cream & Novelties promotion. You will find special deals on ice cream and novelties in your local supermarkets throughout July.

You can also visit www.EasyHomeMeals.com to enter the Win Ice Cream & Novelties For a Year giveaway, and find terrific recipes like this Strawberry-Lemon Ice Cream Tart. It's a light 'n' bright frozen treat that will keep you cool and smiling and delight your family and friends.

The Latest Scoop - Cool Ice Cream & Novelties Facts

Keeping It Cool

Proper storage and handling of ice cream and novelties helps to maintain the high quality and good taste of the products. Don't let your ice cream repeatedly soften and refreeze.

NFRA reminds you to make the ice cream aisle your last stop in the grocery store. Keep your frozen purchases in a separate section of the cart while shopping, and to pack your ice cream in an additional brown paper bag for the ride home. They also suggest that you store your frozen treats in the main part of the freezer, not on the door, where they are subject to more fluctuating temperatures.

*Source: IDFA.org

About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)

NFRA (www.nfraweb.org) is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and June/July Ice Cream & Novelties; and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its www.EasyHomeMeals.com consumer website and social media properties.

