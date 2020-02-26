Follow along with our live coverage of the Democratic debate.

There's a reason Joe Biden is attacking Tom Steyer

Private businessman Tom Steyer is not the most well-known Democrat in the field, but there's a reason Joe Biden has attacked him in this debate.

Steyer is doing well in pre-primary polls in South Carolina and appears to be taking votes from Biden.

So Biden, who sees South Carolina as a must-win state, went after Steyer for his lack of political experience and his support for private prisons.

"Tommy come lately," Biden said at one point.

Steyer said Biden (and the other candidates) are part of a failed Democratic leadership that needs to be replaced.

He also pulled 18% in a pre-debate CBS poll in South Carolina poll, trailing only Biden (28%) and Bernie Sanders (23%)

– David Jackson

Buttigieg says Sanders would cost Democrats Congress

In a back-and-forth on the cost of Bernie Sanders’ health care plan, Pete Buttigieg interjected to say what he thought the real cost is.

“It adds up to four more years of Donald Trump,” Buttigieg said. And it would mean Republicans winning both the House and Senate.

The House Democrats trying to defend the most competitive districts are not embracing Medicare for All, he said. Instead, they are running away from Sanders’ platform as fast as they can.

Amy Klobuchar, who is competing for many of the same voters as Buttigieg, had a similar attack on Sanders. Klobuchar said most of the public doesn’t support Medicare for All, which can’t be enacted. Democrats should focus on making health insurance and prescription drugs less expensive, she said, instead of focusing on a “bunch of broken promises that sound good on bumper stickers.”

--Maureen Groppe

Steyer warns Democrats risk of re-electing Trump

Tom Steyer said Democrats are taking a huge gamble if they nominate Bernie Sanders or Michael Bloomberg to take on Donald Trump in November.

Echoing concerns raised by other Democrats as Sanders has soared into the lead in most polls, Steyer said the party risks re-electing Trump if its nominee “is going to be a Democratic socialist” or – in Bloomberg’s case – “someone who has a long history of being a Republican.”

“If we can not pull this party together, … we have a terrible risk of re-electing Donald Trump,” Steyer said.

Sanders pointed to polls showing that he beats Trump.

--Michael Collins

Warren hits Bloomberg for giving money to "right-wing" Republicans

Elizabeth Warren revived her attacks on Michael Bloomberg in the Charleston debate, this time with an emphasis on the money he has given to "right-wing" Republican candidates.

The list includes South Carolina's own GOP senator Lindsey Graham, Warren said, as well as a Republican who opposed her in a Senate race.

"It didn't work," Warren said.

Warren said she doesn't care how much money Bloomberg has, but core Democrats cannot trust him because he has backed so many Republicans.

"He has not earned their trust," Warren said.

Bloomberg did not address his past GOP endorsements but instead cited his experience as New York mayor.

"I know what to do," Bloomberg said.

– David Jackson

Bloomberg and Buttigieg address race issues

As he was at the last debate, Michael Bloomberg was pressed on the controversial practice of “stop and frisk” policing conducted during his tenure as mayor. Bloomberg has apologized for that, so what exactly was he apologizing for, the moderator asked.

Bloomberg said he was apologizing for having let the practice get out of control. When that happened, he said, he cut it back and met with black leaders.

He pointed to the more than 100 black elected officials who have endorsed him when asked how he could put to rest any lingering fears about stop and frisk.

Pete Buttigieg, when prompted by the moderator, said that the practice was racist.

“It was about profiling people based on race,” he said.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, added that he’s coming at the issue of discrimination with a “great deal of humility” because his community has had its own struggles.

And he said that he’s concerned that everyone on the debate stage talking about is white so does not have the lived experience to know what it’s like to be a person of color.

--Maureen Groppe

