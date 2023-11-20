He beat a man with a baseball bat, police say. He's charged with attempted murder

A 64-year-old man was critically injured near an Edgemoor bus stop early Monday morning after a man beat him with a baseball bat, police said.

New Castle County Police were called to Lighthouse Hill Apartments, located in the 1200 block of Westlawn Court, about 6:30 a.m. for reports of the attack. There, they found the man with "multiple injuries" on his upper body.

Police learned the suspect, 29-year-old Rafael Murillo, had fled toward Governor Printz Boulevard and additional officers were dispatched. They found Murillo "a short distance away" with the baseball bat, a news release said.

The victim was taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition, though he is considered "stable." Murillo was charged with attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and is being held on a $90,000 cash bail, police said.

Police have not said whether the incident was targeted or random.

This is a developing story. Return to delawareonline.com for updates.

