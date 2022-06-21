Beat Prime Day prices with these Best Buy deals on Apple, Samsung, Whirlpool and LG
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is about three weeks away (starting Tuesday, July 12) and many shoppers might already be eager to score the best tech deals. After all, finding new devices for your kitchen, living room and more can be a pricey process and any bit of savings is appreciated. If you want to skip the process of signing up for a Prime membership and just cut to the deals, Best Buy has some of the best tech on the market for prices that please your budget.
Whether you’re shopping for user-friendly headphones, powerful laptops or multi-function appliances, the tech retailer has a plethora of devices on sale in time for Prime Day. These devices come from the most praised developers, including Apple, Samsung, Sony, Microsoft and more. There are even select Amazon devices on sale for great prices at Best Buy!
You don't even have to wait until Prime Day to access Best Buy's amazing savings. We've found some of the best deals currently listed on the site right now.
The best Prime Day-level deals you can shop at Best Buy
Here are our top five favorite Prime Day-level deals you can shop at Best Buy right now, including a Samsung 4K TV and a Dyson canister vacuum.
Cuisinart 12-Piece Multicolor Knife Set for $11.99 (Save $38)
Chefman TurboFry Touch 8-Quart Air Fryer with Advanced Digital Display for $49.99 (Save $100)
HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL Wired Linear Red Switch Gaming Keyboard for $59.99 (Save $30)
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Vacuum for $239.99 (Save $160)
Samsung 75-Inch Class QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV for $2,399.99 (Save $400)
The best TV deals at Best Buy
If you want to turn your living room into your own personal home theater, Best Buy has some great deals on incredible screens from LG, Vizio and more.
Insignia 32-Inch Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV for $139.99 (Save $40)
Vizio 40-Inch Class D-Series LED 1080P Smart TV for $199.99 (Save $30)
Insignia 58-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $339.99 (Save $140)
Samsung 55-Inch Class 7 Series LED 4K Smart TV for $399.99 (Save $30)
LG 70-Inch Class UP8070 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $649.99 (Save $150)
Samsung 55-Inch Class Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $899.99 (Save $100)
Sony 48-Inch Class BRAVIA A9S Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $999.99 (Save $300)
Samsung 65-Inch Class Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $1,099.99 (Save $200)
Sony 55-Inch Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,299.99 (Save $400)
LG 65-Inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $1,599.99 (Save $300)
The best laptop deals at Best Buy
Access your emails, documents, photos and more with ease thanks to these Best Buy deals on laptops feature devices that are super portable and ultra powerful.
Asus 14-Inch Zenbook AMD Ryzen 5 Laptop for $469.99 (Save $250)
Dell 17-Inch Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 QHD+ Touchscreen Laptop for $879.99 (Save $200)
Microsoft 13.5-Inch 512GB SSD Surface 4 Touchscreen Laptop for $999.99 (Save $300)
Samsung 15.6-Inch 1TB Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 AMOLED Touchscreen Laptop for $1,349.99 (Save $200)
The best cellphone deals at Best Buy
Whether you need to make calls or get all your work done on-the-go, these cellphone deals at Best Buy help you find the right device from Samsung, Motorola and more.
The best appliance deals at Best Buy
There's so much to do around the house in a day. Make your housework a little easier with these Best Buy deals on appliances from Ninja, Whirlpool and more.
Tristar PowerXL Indoor Grill and Griddle for $34.99 (Save $45)
Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Analog Air Fryer for $49.99 (Save $50)
Ninja Professional Plus Blender DUO with Auto-IQ for $99.99 (Save $50)
Samsung 1.9-Cubic-Foot Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cook from $309.99 (Save $59 to $104)
Amana 3.5-Cubic-Foot High-Efficiency Top Load Washer with Dual Action Agitator for $499.99 (Save $45)
Whirlpool 5.1-Cubic Foot Freestanding Gas Range from $549.99 (Save $228 to $233)
Maytag 4.2-Cubic-Foot High-Efficiency Top Load Washer for $599.99 (Save $165)
LG 24-Inch Front-Control Built-In Dishwasher with Stainless Steel Tub for $649.99 (Save $150)
LG 7.3-Cubic-Foot Smart Electric Dryer with Sensor Dry for $779.99 (Save $270)
Samsung 29-Cubic-Foot Bespoke 4-Door Flex French Door Matte Black Steel Refrigerator for $2,899.99 (Save $790)
The best tech deals at Best Buy
Best Buy deals feature everything you need at home or on the go, from stylish wireless earbuds to compact smart speakers.
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) with Google Assistant for $29.99 (Save $20)
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) Smart Speaker for $39.99 (Save $10)
Soundcore by Anker Life Note E True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $39.99 (Save $10)
JLab Epic Air ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $59.99 (Save $40)
Lenovo 4-Inch Smart Clock Display with Google Assistant and Wireless Charging Dock (2nd Generation) for $69.99 (Save $20)
JBL Live 660NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-The-Ear Headphones for $149.99 (Save $50)
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. This year the sale will be held on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. The shopping event is typically met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive 48-hour sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, there's still plenty of time to sign up.
What stores are offering Amazon Prime Day discounts?
Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. Last year, for instance, we saw price drops on select products at Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot and Wayfair. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.
Right now, Best Buy is already offering tons of deep discounts ahead of Amazon Prime Day. The tech retailer is marking down hundreds of items, including TVs, laptops, appliances, headphones and more and the savings will blow your mind.
When is Best Buy running deals during Prime Day?
While the retailer rarely advertises the dates and times of its sales ahead of time, Best Buy usually has sales at either the beginning of the week or on Fridays to have something rolling on the weekend. The retailer also offers flash sales focused on specific devices and three-day events sitewide. Even without hosting sales, Best Buy has its own deals section with discounts always available on essential tech.
What are the best Prime Day-level deals at Best Buy?
There's a wide variety of savings you can score at Best Buy right now. There's the LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV, available in its 65-inch size for a whopping $300 off at $1,599.99. The C1 is one of the best TVs we've ever tested for its elegant design supporting incredible contrast and color in its picture. You can even get top-rated Amazon devices, like the fourth-generation Echo Dot smart speaker on sale for 20% off at $39.99. When we tested it, the Echo Dot impressed us with its user-friendly interface and chic design.
Should I shop Best Buy's competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale?
Absolutely! If you're looking to upgrade your essential tech and need expert info to find exactly what you need, Best Buy is the place to shop. Whether you need a compact set of headphones for your adventures outdoors or a stunning new TV to make movie night all the better, Best Buy has top-rated tech from some of the biggest names in the world for prices best-suited for your budget. Be sure to shop fast though, as these deals can disappear fast.
