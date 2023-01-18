Beat the shopping rush with these early Presidents Day 2023 deals on clothes, tech and more

Shop the best Presidents Day 2023 deals on mattresses, appliances, tech and so much more.

Presidents Day 2023 isn't for another month, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to score the best savings of the holiday. In fact, you can find amazing deals on home essentials, tech and more before the celebration rolls through on Monday, February 20. You don't have to look far either as we've found major sale events at Amazon, lululemon, Target and more.

Whether you're searching for a dreamy new mattress, some Reviewed-approved headphones or a few new kitchen appliances, Presidents Day is a great time to buy. Keep scrolling for the inside scoop on all the best retailers offering online sales in recognition of the nation's presidents holiday.

The 10 best Presidents Day 2023 deals

The best Presidents Day 2023 sales

Presidents Day 2023 deals offer great opportunities to scoop top-notch products at a big bargain.

Nearly every well-known retailer—from startups to online shopping giants—offers discounts in celebration of Presidents Day. Like years past, Presidents Day 2023 is expected to see deep discounts on mattresses, appliances, smart tech and fashion. Below, you'll find all the early Presidents Day sales you can shop right now.

Aerie: Shop sweet savings on bras and underwear and enjoy as much as 60% off pieces in the Aerie collection—including new arrivals!

Allbirds: Save as much as 40% on select stylish and cozy sneakers at Allbirds. Plus, if your order is $99 or more, you'll receive a free pair of socks when you use promo code ALLSOCKS1 now through Monday, January 23.

Amazon: Shop Amazon's selection of daily deals for the best prices on home goods, kitchen essentials, tech and more.

American Eagle: Refresh your closet for 2023 and save up to 60% on all clothes for men and women—including jeans!

Anthropologie: This popular brand's sale section offers numerous discounts on great style threads for all year round.

Athleta: Athleta has all the styles you need for working out, lounging and packing for any occasion this year. Snag markdowns of up to 60% off right now.

Avocado: Shop the New Year sale and save up to $200 on select mattresses with coupon code GREEN, plus get 10% off select pillows, adjustable bases and more.

Awara: Awara is one of the best mattresses we've ever tested—and right now, you can snag a new sleeper for as much as $300 off. Plus you can get up to $499 in free sleep accessories with your mattress purchase.

Bed Bath & Beyond: There are plenty of deals to score for your bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and more at this outlet's sale section. Even better, you can get 25% off select bedding, bath and storage options through Sunday, January 22.

Best Buy: Shop deep discounts on some of our favorite brands right now at Best Buy. Save big on appliances, TVs, laptops, cell phones, headphones and so much more.

Blue Apron: Sign up today for this popular meal delivery service and snag 17 free meals—a whopping $130 value—across your first six deliveries.

Brooklinen: Refresh your bedroom with deals on cozy bedding at Brooklinen. Shop the annual Comforter sale to save 15% on all comforters and weighted blankets plus get 10% off everything else.

Brooklyn Bedding: Cozy up with dreamy deals at Brooklyn Bedding. The popular sleep retailer is offering 25% off mattresses and bedding during its Winter sale with the promo code WINTER25. Shop fast though, as the sale ends Tuesday, January 24.

Butcher Box: Subscribe to this popular meat delivery service and get the New Year Bundle with pork tenderloin, ground turkey and top sirloin steaks free in your first order.

Casper: Get a new mattress without breaking the bank by shopping Casper's clearance section, with discounts of up to 50% off.

Coach: Score a new Coach purse for up to 50% off when you shop the retailer's huge sale section.

Coach Outlet: Shop markdowns on select Coach handbags and accessories. Browse the sale section for purses under $100 now.

Cocoon by Sealy: In the market for a new mattress? Head to Cocoon by Sealy to save a whopping 35% on Chill mattresses and score free pillows and sheets with your purchase.

DreamCloud: Shop dreamy discounts on sleep essentials right now at the DreamCloud Deep Sleep Sale. Save 25% sitewide and enjoy up to $599 worth of free accessories with your mattress purchase.

Express: Save up to 60% on must-have clearance styles for men and women right now and get an extra 40% off those already marked-down items.

Fenty Beauty: Shop Rihanna’s top-notch beauty brand and enter your email address to save 15%.

Forever 21: Give your winter wardrobe an upgrade with up to 80% off clearance items for a limited time. Use coupon code EXTRA50 for an extra 50% off already-discounted styles.

Glasses USA: Shop for new eyeglasses or sunnies today at Glasses USA and get 40% off your entire order, plus free shipping, when you enter coupon code SAVE40 at checkout.

Gravity Blankets: Save up to 30% on weighted blankets we love, plus scoop savings on cozy robes, sheets and more.

HP: Save up to 60% on powerful laptops, expansive computer monitors and other tech accessories.

HSN: Scoop markdowns on fashion pieces, home essentials and more for up to 30% off in HSN's extensive sale section and take $10 off your first HSN order with coupon code HSN2023.

J.Crew: Get an extra 60% off last-chance sale styles when you enter coupon code SALETIME at checkout.

Keurig: Calling all coffee lovers—for a limited time you can save 15% on coffee pods, bags and cans. Plus, get two free boxes of pods with purchases of select brewers.

Leesa: Shop the Winter Sale and save as much as $700 on a new mattress through Tuesday, February 7. Meanwhile, save up to 15% on select bedding and bases.

Lowe’s: Shop daily deals on tools, home essentials and more, plus save big on select appliances and get an additional 10% off clearance or open-box appliances for a limited time.

lululemon: Stay fit and stylish this year with the help of lululemon's cult-favorite activewear. Save on popular products including leggings, sweatshirts, joggers and so much more right now at the brand's We Made Too Much Sale.

Macy's: Upgrade your closet and home with fashion pieces, home goods and kitchen essentials, currently selling for up to 70% off at Macy's clearance section.

Nectar: Snag dreamy discounts right now at Nectar, the brand that makes one of the best mattresses we've ever tested. Save 25% and get up to $500 in free sleep accessories when you purchase a best-selling mattress.

Nordstrom: Shop Nordstrom's constantly refreshed sale section for savings of up to 60% on home goods and fashion pieces.

Obé Fitness: Join Obé for $99 for your first year with coupon code MOVEMENT99 at checkout. An annual plan is usually $169.99 so you'll save $70.99 on a full year of top-tier HIIT, barre and dance classes.

Old Navy: Refresh your closet with savings of up to 75% on clearance styles during the Epic Clearance sale. Shop items for as low as $2.99 while supplies last.

Overstock: Get up to 70% off thousands of items, including furniture, rugs, mattresses and storage must-haves during this Red Tag sale.

Pair Eyewear: For new Pair Eyewear customers, use coupon code NEWPAIR at checkout to snag your first set of frames for just $54.

Paula's Choice: Refresh your body with these massive markdowns on top-rated skincare essentials, including up to 27% off on select kits and free moisturizer with orders of $49 or more with the code NEWYEAR.

Purple: Refresh your sleep with $400 off the Purple Plus mattress, plus score up to 25% off select sleep bundles for a limited time.

QVC: Shop QVC's daily deals and constantly refreshed clearance section, plus, if you're a new QVC customer, use coupon code OFFER at checkout to save $15 on your first order.

Saatva: Get up to $500 off mattress purchases of $4,000 or more during the final days of the Big Winter Savings event.

Samsung: Shop select markdowns on must-have tech at Samsung. Pick up the best-selling Galaxy Z Fold3 5G for as little as $954.99 with an eligible trade-in.

Savage x Fenty: Rihanna’s cult-favorite line of body-inclusive bras and underwear is currently ringing up for as much as 65% off select items in the clearance section. Plus, save even more by becoming a VIP member—sign up here to unlock the savings.

Solo Stove: Save hundreds on smokeless fire pits and fire pit bundles right now at Solo Stove. Better still, get a free stand with any fire pit purchase for a limited time.

Sur La Table: Save up to 50% on hundreds of kitchen essentials during the Overstock sale. Shop markdowns on cookware, kitchen tools, bakeware and more.

Target: Browse the clearance section for deals on home essentials, kitchen gadgets, fashion must-haves, electronics and so much more this season.

The Home Depot: Refresh your home with markdowns on select storage products, home goods and major kitchen and laundry room appliances.

Tory Burch: Save as much as 50% or more on iconic handbags, shoes and clothes in Tory Burch's frequently refreshed sale section. Newcomers who sign up for the brand's email newsletters get 15% off their first purchase of $200 or more.

Ulta Beauty: Shop the Love Your Skin event at Ulta for up to 50% off must-have beauty products. Shop daily deals through Saturday, January 21.

Walmart: Get massive markdowns on home goods, kitchen essentials, clothes and more at Walmart. Shop the clearance section for incredible discounts.

Wayfair: Spruce up your interiors before Presidents Day 2023 by shopping discounts on furniture and home essentials at Wayfair. Save up to 80% on closeout deals today.

Williams Sonoma: Shop the clearance section for an extra 20% offmust have cookware from brands like Le Creuset, Staub and GE.

When is Presidents Day 2023?

Presidents Day historically occurs on the third Monday in February. This year, the federal holiday falls on Monday, February 20.

When do Presidents Day 2023 sales start?

While Presidents Day 2023 officially takes place on Monday, February 20, several retailers have already dropped major sales. In years past, the majority of sales were live the Friday before Presidents Day proper and ran through the weekend.

Each year retailers launch their Presidents Day sales earlier and earlier, and 2023 is no different. In 2022, we saw the first Presidents Day sales in late January.

How long do Presidents Day 2023 sales last?

Typically, Presidents Day sales end with the culmination of the holiday on Monday night, or in the few days following Presidents Day proper. Some retailers, however, extend their Presidents Days sales significantly. For instance, in 2022, Tuft & Needle, Leesa, Coach, Nordstrom, HP and The Home Depot offered Presidents Day deals through late February. Meanwhile, Beautyrest and Serta concluded their holiday sales in March.

This year, like last, we expect to see select Presidents Day sales continue through early March. Although some sales may start earlier and end later, we suggest shopping early to avoid any issues with stock shortages or shipping delays.

What stores offer Presidents Day 2023 deals?

Dozens of can't-miss Presidents Day 2023 deals have already dropped. If you're looking to refresh your sleep setup, Saatva and Nectar—some of our favorite mattress brands—could be great options. Meanwhile, you can scoop savings on home essentials at Best Buy, Macy's and Walmart, or pick up trendy fashion staples at Nordstrom. Whatever you're shopping for, you're sure to find a deal worth snatching come Presidents Day 2023.

Bookmark this page and check on it weekly. We’ll be updating it with more sales information as soon as it's available.

