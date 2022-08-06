They beat a woman, stomped her, stole her shoe collection. Now they’ve been sentenced

The third and final person accused in a 2020 robbery and assault in Pierce County has been sentenced. Authorities said the victim jumped from her second-story apartment balcony to escape.

After she escaped, the three made off with 50 pairs of the victim’s Nike Air Jordan sneakers valued at $2,500, according to court documents.

The victim’s ex-boyfriend, Omari Steele, pleaded guilty in 2021 to first-degree theft, residential burglary and unlawful imprisonment in Pierce County Superior Court. His cousin, Z’Jamayla Steele, pleaded guilty last month to felony harassment. On Thursday, Emmanuella Charles pleaded guilty to the same charge.

Omari Steele, 26, thought to be the person who called the other women to the Midland apartment and ordered them to attack his ex-girlfriend, was sentenced in 2021 to one year in prison. Z’Jamayla Steele didn’t receive prison time but was ordered to six months of community custody. Charles was sentenced to 26 days in jail.

Three people accused of assaulting a woman inside her Pierce County apartment, forcing her to jump from a balcony, have been sentenced in Pierce County Superior Court. From left: Z’jamayla Monae Steele, Omari Jerome Steele and Emmanuella “Ella” Heloria Charles.

The attack began with Omari Steele knocking on his ex-girlfriend’s door and asking for money, according to court documents. When she said no, Steele called his then-18-year-old cousin and 25-year girlfriend to the home and demanded the victim’s debit card. She again said no, and the three beat and dragged the woman by the hair.

Steele told Charles to block the apartment’s door so the victim couldn’t get out, and at least one of the women stomped on the victim, according to the probable cause document. The victim ran to her balcony and screamed for help, but Steele dragged her inside by her hair, ripping out braids.

The victim got away, went to the balcony and jumped. Records say she ran for help while her attackers left with the collector shoes.