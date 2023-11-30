Beaten to death over cat's vet bills: Pennsylvania man arrested for allegedly killing wife

A Pennsylvania man is in custody after police alleged he killed his wife over their cat's veterinary care.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a Wednesday news release Barton Seltmann, 84, of Lower Pottsgrove Township was arrested Tuesday for first-degree murder and third-degree murder of his wife Margaret, 85. Detectives said the couple was arguing over money for their cat's veterinary care when the fight turned physical.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's office didn't immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment on Thursday.

Lower Pottsgrove Township police found Barton Tuesday on a rear porch with blood on his hands, face and clothing, Steele wrote. He added Barton had called police around 2:26 p.m. for an unresponsive woman.

"Evidence found on scene indicated that the victim was struck multiple times in the head while lying on the kitchen floor," the release states.

According to Montgomery County Magisterial District Court records, Barton faces first-degree and third-degree murder charges. No attorney was listed for Barton.

Barton is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

Montgomery County Coroner's Office Forensic Pathologist Dr. Julia de la Garza said in the release Margaret died from blunt force injuries to the head and her death is a homicide.

Barton has a preliminary hearing scheduled on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

