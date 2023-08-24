Beaten dog found unconscious, bleeding in York; police seek help in identifying suspect

York City Police need help with identifying a man who severely beat a young dog on Wednesday night.

Police found the dog, believed to be a German Shepherd or a German Shepherd mix, severely injured, unconscious and bleeding in the 400 block of South Pershing Avenue, a news release states.

The dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian for treatment, the release states.

911 caller reports man 'beating dog to death'

Officers found the injured dog after a 911 caller reported that a man wearing a red shirt was "beating a dog to death" to the rear of the block. It happened around 9 p.m.

The man was gone when police arrived.

The dog is believed to be 6 months to 8 months old, the release states.

Police are investigating it as an aggravated animal cruelty case.

How to help

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police one of the following ways:

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.

Email Sergeant Benjamin Smith at bsmith@yorkcity.org.

Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

