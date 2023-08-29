Beaten dog given second chance, now in the care of the York County SPCA

A dog that was severely beaten in York last week is recovering from his injuries, and on Monday he was released from Mason Dixon Animal Emergency Hospital into the care of the York County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

"Chance has a long journey ahead of him towards his recovery, and we will keep you posted as his progress continues," the York County SPCA Facebook page states.

The dog will be placed for adoption.

The animal hospital in Shrewsbury Township posted updates on the dog's care over the weekend.

"Chance is making improvements. He is standing and taking 10 or so steps before taking a rest. He is eating voraciously! He is also wagging his tail and giving the most tender kisses," a Friday reported.

The animal hospital and York County SPCA asked for donations to the Second Chance Fund to help pay for his recovery.

Police investigating animal cruelty case

York City Police are investigating the animal cruelty case.

Officers found the injured dog after a 911 caller reported that a man wearing a red shirt was "beating a dog to death" to the rear of the 400 block of South Pershing Avenue. It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The man was gone when police arrived.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police one of the following ways:

Submit a tip through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.

Email Sgt. Benjamin Smith at bsmith@yorkcity.org.

Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

