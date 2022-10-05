Beaten and robbed: Vietnamese fisherman recounts China attacks

12
Tran Thi Minh Ha and Alice Philipson
·3 min read

Vietnamese fisherman Nguyen Van Loc has been attacked by Chinese coast guard vessels so many times, he has lost count.

One summer day in 2020, while sailing through the Paracel Islands -- resource-rich waters in the South China Sea claimed by both Hanoi and Beijing -- his boat was rammed by a Chinese ship repeatedly until it capsized.

Thirteen of his crewmen were left clinging to a fishing basket in the water, desperately awaiting help.

Loc, 43, was beaten over and over, while his boat was stripped of their catch, tools and fishing gear.

Some years before that, two Chinese vessels with large machine guns -- and crew armed with axes -- slammed into Loc's boat and followed them closely as they tried to make their way home.

Now swathes of the disputed sea – where he began fishing as a boy aged 15 -- are no-go zones, while other parts are so overfished that he spends just an hour where he used to pass the whole day.

"We used to get scared," Loc told AFP. "But now this is just our normal life."

Vietnam's ministry of foreign affairs asked Beijing to investigate the incident -- widely reported in Vietnamese media -- at the time, and other fishermen from Ly Son island told AFP of similar experiences of harassment at sea.

Since 2014, 98 Vietnamese boats have been destroyed by Chinese vessels, according to figures from the local fishing association on Ly Son, home to hundreds of fishermen and their families whose livelihoods depend on trips out to sea.

Beijing claims almost the entirety of the South China Sea, a waterway of immense strategic importance through which trillions of dollars worth of trade transits every year.

There are rival claims to part of the sea from neighbours including Vietnam, but China has become increasingly aggressive in asserting itself in the area under President Xi Jinping, who is expected to secure a record third consecutive term this month.

- Flags shot down -

Close to the water's edge, where a line of women wearing traditional conical hats sorts the day's catch, lies Ly Son's ship repair yard. But it is ill-equipped to handle the hefty damage inflicted on the boats.

Many are forced to sail to the mainland, putting them out of action for days.

Beijing gained control of the Paracel Islands in 1974 after clashes with the South Vietnamese Navy that left 75 Vietnamese troops dead.

Today, Chinese coast guard vessels shoot down the Vietnamese flags that flutter over the cabin of each fishing boat, according to Ly Son's fishing association, and mostly the crew have no choice but to sail away, fearful of the consequences if they stand their ground.

Over the last three decades, 120 fishermen from Ly Son have died due to attacks by Chinese vessels or because boats from China refused to come to their aid during poor weather, the local fishing association said.

"Our vessels are small," said Loc. "If we are chased, then we run."

But Loc, like many of his fellow fishermen, remains committed to the waters, where his grandfather and father fished before him.

"This fishing ground belonged to our ancestors, we will never give it up."

tmh-aph/pdw/qan

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan vows to protect its firms' interests at U.S.-led 'Chip 4' group

    Taiwan will use the new U.S.-led "Chip 4" group to safeguard the interests of Taiwanese companies and to ensure supply chain resilience, a deputy minister said on Wednesday, though he added that the group had no agenda yet. A preliminary meeting of the group took place last week with representatives from Taiwan, the United States, South Korea and Japan attending. A global semiconductor shortage has thrust chip powerhouse Taiwan into the spotlight and made supply chain management a bigger priority for governments around the world.

  • U.S. inspections of China corporate audits at 'very early stage,' PwC says

    U.S. regulatory inspections of audits of Chinese companies listed in the United States have begun and it could be months before the conclusions are known, PwC Global Chairman Bob Moritz said. A China-U.S. agreement in August allows U.S. regulators, for the first time, to inspect China-based accounting firms that audit New York-listed companies to help resolve a dispute that threatened to boot more than 200 Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges.

  • Taiwan is looking for a way to defend its leaders from 'decapitation' as China's military veers closer to the island

    The problem with preparing for a decapitation strike is that there is a thin line between prudence and paranoia.

  • South Korean defense minister calls BTS fulfilling military service ‘desirable’

    On Oct. 4, during the National Defense Committee’s interpellation session, Lee was asked for his thoughts regarding the proposal last month from lawmaker Kim Young-bae of the Democratic Party of Korea. The proposed bill would have allowed an alternative exemption to be made for pop artists who have made significant cultural impact. Lee said it is "desirable that members of BTS carry out their mandatory military service,” but if it came down to it, he would "respect the revised law if it does pass in Congress," according to NME.

  • Tesla stock pulls way back after report CEO Elon Musk willing to buy Twitter at original bid price

    Shares of Tesla Inc. edged 0.7% higher in afternoon trading Tuesday, to pull way back from an earlier gain of as much as 6.2%, after reports that the electric vehicle maker's chief executive, Elon Musk, is willing to buy Twitter Inc. at the original bid price. Tesla's stock has been hurt by Musk's $44 billion bid to buy Twitter, as investors worried about Musk having to sell off some of his Tesla holdings to pay for the deal, and that owning Twitter would distract Musk from running Tesla. Since

  • Northeastern Lab Manager Charged With Staging Zuckerberg-Inspired Explosion

    FBIUPDATE, 10/4/22, 10:16PM ET: This story has been updated to specify that Rachael Rollins is the U.S. attorney for the District of Massachusetts.A lab manager at Northeastern University who claimed he was injured by an explosive device that was sent to him last month with a threatening note has been arrested on charges that he fabricated the entire thing, according to a newly unsealed federal complaint.Jason Duhaime, 45, was taken into custody in Texas on Tuesday by the FBI and is charged with

  • In Far Eastern Russia, twice as many people are "mistakenly" called up for war

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 10:52 In Russia's Khabarovsk Oblast, twice as many people were "mistakenly" drafted for the war against Ukraine, and another 300 people were "mistakenly" [drafted] in Yakutia.

  • Japan expels Russian consul in retaliation

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave the country by October 10 in retaliation for the expulsion of a Japanese consul in Vladivostok last month, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Japan's decision comes after Russia's FSB security agency said in September that it had detained the Japanese consul for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country. Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori on Tuesday summoned Russian Ambassador Mikhail Galuzin and informed him of Japan's decision.

  • ‘Lots of heavy fighting ahead’: U.S. officials urge caution after Ukrainian gains

    Kyiv’s forces over the weekend captured the city of Lyman, a strategic railway hub, and continued to push east into the Donetsk region.

  • China Property Stocks, Bonds Rally After Report of $85 Billion Lifeline

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimism that the worst of China’s property slump is over boosted markets after Bloomberg reported that regulators told the biggest state-owned banks to provide financing worth at least $85 billion to the embattled sector. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Deepens After Memo BackfiresStocks Stage Oversold Comeback as ISM Sinks Yields: Markets

  • China digs deep into bag of yuan tricks to resist dollar steamroller

    Chinese authorities have rolled out an array of tried-and-true manoeuvres in recent weeks to slow the yuan's slide, showing relative success compared with other battered currencies, but analysts say they face long odds against an unstoppable dollar. The stepped-up efforts, taken as the yuan tumbled about 7% from mid-August to a 14-year-low around 7.25 per dollar on Sept. 28, range from unusually strong signals to the market - last week the central bank told state-owned banks to prepare to sell dollars - to administrative measures that raise the cost of shorting the yuan. That helped the yuan to regain some traction against the dollar, which also paused for breath against other currencies, but analysts expect the yuan to weaken further in the months ahead with a risk of volatile gyrations along the way.

  • Iranian Supreme Leader blames U.S., Israel for protests across country

    Iranian Supreme Leader blames U.S., Israel for protests across country

  • U.S. to curb more tech exports to keep chips from China military -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is expected to announce this week new measures restricting Chinese companies from gaining access to technologies enabling high-performance computing, three people briefed on the matter told Reuters. The measures would aim to cut off China's access to advanced semiconductor technology, the people said. The New York Times was first to report the new restrictions could come as soon as this week, adding that Washington also plans to limit U.S.-made microchips from being sold to China's most powerful supercomputing and data center projects.

  • 'The Crown' Is Searching for Their Prince Harry — and No Previous Acting Experience Is Required

    The casting call follows similar searches for a young adult Prince William and Kate Middleton

  • Turkey Wants Russia to Delay Its Gas Payments Until 2024

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish officials have asked Russia to delay a portion of Ankara’s payments due for natural gas, according to people familiar with the matter, as Turkey seeks to mitigate economic damage from higher energy prices.Most Read from BloombergTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapNo

  • 49ers report card: Grades for offense, defense in crucial Week 4 win over Rams

    Deebo Samuel and the 49ers' defense were dominant in the team's Week 4 win over the Rams on Monday Night Football.

  • Can Biden save democracy one US factory job at a time?

    President Joe Biden is working to create a manufacturing revival — even helping to put factory jobs in Republican territory under the belief it can restore faith in U.S. democracy. The latest development came Tuesday, when chipmaker Micron announced an investment of up to $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to build a plant in upstate New York that could create 9,000 factory jobs. “Today is another win for America, and another massive new investment in America spurred by my economic plan,” Biden said in a statement.

  • Ukraine Latest: Counteroffensive Continues in Donetsk and South

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that liberating settlements from Russian occupation is now “the trend” as his forces press further into the eastern Donetsk region and seek gains in the south. Most Read from BloombergLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanTrump Asks t

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 11 Russian UAVs and kill over 300 Russian soldiers General Staff

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 09:26 The Ukrainian General Staff have reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 11 Russian UAVs, three tanks, one plane and one helicopter, and killed 320 Russian soldiers on 2 October.

  • Japan warned people to 'seek shelter immediately' after North Korea fired a missile toward the east following a spate of launch tests

    The launch was North Korea's fifth in the last 10 days, but Tuesday's warnings were the first of its kind in five years.