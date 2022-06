Beating guns into plowshares: Savannah pastors, Moms and others take on gun violence

Shane Claiborne, a social activist who advocates for nonviolence and one of the founding members of the Philadelphia-based non-profit organization, The Simple Way, held up an AK-47 and an AR-15, and said, “These are just like those guns in Iraq and Afghanistan. But they are also like the guns that are still legal on those streets…used in Buffalo and Uvalde, in so many mass shootings.”

Activist and faith leader Shane Claiborne holds up a dismantled AK-47 during his speech at the Beating Guns event at the First African Baptist Church in Savannah, GA Saturday, June 4, 2022. The event, organized by the Savannah Alliance of Pastors along with Asbury Memorial Church, Red Letter Christians, Moms Demand Action, and Full Circle Hospice Savannah along with activist and faith leader Shane Claiborne, was designed to recognize Gun Violence Awareness Month. The event included testimonials from gun violence survivors, a keynote by Rev. Sharon Rischer, dance and spoken word poetry, and a "Beating Guns" event where survivors were invited to strike a dismantled gun barrel to turn into a gardening tool.

At the invitation of the Savannah Alliance for Pastors and Moms Demand Action, Claiborne visited the First African Baptist Church on Ferguson Square to lead Savannah's Beating Guns event, part of the city's observance of the national Wear Orange campaign to end gun violence.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Claiborne started the event in 2019, as part of a tour for the book written by himself and Michael Martin, a Mennonite pastor turned blacksmith, “Beating Guns: Hope for People Who are Weary of Violence,” which, according to the LA Times article, "asks people to surrender their weapons for mass destruction, turning every caliber of firepower into gardening tools and monuments."

Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan, who lost her son to gun violence, strikes a heated gun barrel while calling out the names of gun violence victims during the Beating Guns event at the First African Baptist Church in Savannah, GA Saturday, June 4, 2022. The event, organized by the Savannah Alliance of Pastors along with Asbury Memorial Church, Red Letter Christians, Moms Demand Action, and Full Circle Hospice Savannah along with activist and faith leader Shane Claiborne, was designed to recognize Gun Violence Awareness Month. The event included testimonials from gun violence survivors, a keynote by Rev. Sharon Rischer, dance and spoken word poetry, and a "Beating Guns" event where survivors were invited to strike a dismantled gun barrel to turn into a gardening tool.

Say their names

The issue of gun violence hits close to home. At the event, family members who have lost relatives to gun violence beat the guns Claiborne brought while speaking the names of those lost.

Olga Williams, whose stepson Dominique was killed in a shooting in 2015 on Hilton Head Island, said the day Dominique was killed changed her family’s life forever. “I have a husband who lost his only son. I have a daughter who lost her big brother. And I have four bonus daughters who lost their brother.”

Michelle Pastures, who lost her son to gun violence, calls out his name while striking a heated gun barrel during the Beating Guns event at the First African Baptist Church in Savannah, GA Saturday, June 4, 2022. The event, organized by the Savannah Alliance of Pastors along with Asbury Memorial Church, Red Letter Christians, Moms Demand Action, and Full Circle Hospice Savannah along with activist and faith leader Shane Claiborne, was designed to recognize Gun Violence Awareness Month. The event included testimonials from gun violence survivors, a keynote by Rev. Sharon Rischer, dance and spoken word poetry, and a "Beating Guns" event where survivors were invited to strike a dismantled gun barrel to turn into a gardening tool.

Williams added, “Dominique was talented, he was charming, he was handsome, he was athletic, but he was an amazing drummer. Dominique was in demand all over the low-country, playing at church to church. He played for the South Carolina congressional band. He was talented, but his dreams of being a drummer were stolen from him. His voice is gone. He has no voice. And that is why it is so important that I raise my voice and that I elevate it against gun violence.”

The emotional demonstration was all the more relevant in light of Savannah's recent spate of shootings:

May 3, fatal shooting of a 26-year-old on Brewer Street.

May 6, fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in Yamacraw Village.

May 23, 47-year-old shot 55-year-old man on Bridlington Way in a domestic-related shooting.

May 30, 22-year-old shot two people, a 25-year-old woman and her 2-year-old child.

May 31, domestic-related shooting on Jan Street, in which a 20-year-old shot a 51-year-old

June 2, on East Anderson Street, in which a 79-year-old man shot a 42-year-old man

Brian Kirkland Jr. strikes a heated gun barrel during the Beating Guns event at the First African Baptist Church in Savannah, GA Saturday, June 4, 2022. The event, organized by the Savannah Alliance of Pastors along with Asbury Memorial Church, Red Letter Christians, Moms Demand Action, and Full Circle Hospice Savannah along with activist and faith leader Shane Claiborne, was designed to recognize Gun Violence Awareness Month. The event included testimonials from gun violence survivors, a keynote by Rev. Sharon Rischer, dance and spoken word poetry, and a "Beating Guns" event where survivors were invited to strike a dismantled gun barrel to turn into a gardening tool.

Like Savannah, the country has also seen a recent surge in gun violence. According to NPR, there have been 11 mass shootings in the month of June, 246 since the beginning of the year (or 11 per week), including the May 14 shooting at a Buffalo supermarket that left 10 dead and the May 24 shooting at the elementary shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 21 dead and 17 injured.

