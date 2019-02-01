Are You Beating the Market This Year?

The market is off to a great start in 2019, but there are already tons of investors underperforming. See what those beating the market are doing right.

The market is off to its best start in over 30 years! And what a start it’s been.

Already, the Dow is up 7.44%, the S&P is up 7.96%, the Nasdaq is up 9.47%, and the Russell 2000 Small-Cap Index is up 11.38%.

Wow!

While trade tensions with China weighed on stocks last year, growing optimism over trade talks this year continues to fuel the market.

And once a deal finally is done, the very thing that has weighed the market down will be lifted and stocks are expected to soar.

While the deadline for an agreement isn’t until March 1st, savvy traders aren’t waiting for the official announcement (if and when it happens), they have been swooping in and picking up stocks at deeply discounted valuations, and prices not seen in many months or even years!

Add in a robust economy and the best jobs market EVER, and you can see why 2019 is expected to be a banner year.

With that, there are plenty of investors handily beating the market.

So why are so many other investors underperforming the market?

Could it be that one of the reasons why so many people are not seeing the kinds of returns they want is because they don’t know of new stocks to get into? They find themselves in mediocre stocks because they don’t know of anything better instead?

I think for some, their knowledge or ‘universe’ of familiar stocks is relatively small and this limits their opportunity of getting into better ones.

Which Half Are You In?

Nearly half of the companies in the S&P are beating the index and showing positive returns this year. But that means roughly half of the stocks in the S&P 500 are underperforming the Index.

Even ‘good’ companies like Kimberly-Clark; they’re down -5.3%. Or Bristol-Myers; which is down -6.0%. Or even Macy’s; down -11.8%. And we’re only 1 month in. So what gives?

I don’t single these out so you can feel bad if you have them. But instead, to stop and think about ‘why’ you have them.

Nobody invests so they can underperform the market. But if you are -- why? You don’t have to. If you’re underperforming the market, that means you have more of these types of laggards in your portfolio than leaders.

How the Other Half Lives

Of course, there are a lot of big names beating the S&P too. Take Twitter, or Union Pacific, or Western Digital for example. All are outperforming the S&P with gains of +12%, +16% and +19% respectively.

But now let’s move outside of the S&P.

Did you ever hear of a company called Coupa? What if you did? It has outperformed the market by gaining +27.9% since the start of the year. Or Apyx? They’re up +33.5%. Or Nanostring? Up by +46.5%. (By the way, these are all Zacks #1 Rank stocks.)

There are hundreds and hundreds of stocks producing fantastic gains that many people may never have even heard of.

Sunday Deadline: Free Copy of Finding #1 Stocks

According to Zacks EVP Kevin Matras, the S&P will double in the next 5 years -- and the next few months could be one of the strongest periods of this entire bull market.

Today, Kevin is making his hardcover book, Finding #1 Stocks available to you for free. In it, he shares his best stock-picking secrets, including the exact formulas for strategies that recently produced gains of +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

Opportunity ends when inventory is depleted and no later than midnight Sunday, February 3.

Learn more now >>

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



What about you? How many times have you heard about a stock or read about a stock that skyrocketed -- only to think to yourself; “if only I knew about that stock ahead of time, I would have been in that”.

Expand Your Universe and Pick Better Stocks

Increasing your stock knowledge and awareness of new and better stocks is easier than you think. And you don’t have to reinvent the wheel.

• For example, since 1988, the Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buy stocks have beaten the S&P 500 in 27 of the last 31 years, with an average annual return of 25% a year vs. the market’s 10.3%. That’s nearly 2.5 x the returns of the S&P with an 87% annual win ratio.

• Stick with the top industries. Since roughly half of a stock’s price movement can be attributed to the group that it’s in, you’ll significantly increase your odds of success by focusing on the best groups. By how much? Our tests have shown that the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of 2 to 1. And the top 10% of industries outperform the most.