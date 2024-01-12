‘They’re beating up this motor home;’ Person detained after group allegedly busts windows out of RV

One person was detained by police on Friday after a group of people allegedly attacked an RV in Springfield.

This all started Friday morning on Southfield Avenue when a man called 911.

He told dispatchers that he owned a duplex on Southfield Avenue and explained that he let a couple of people stay in an RV there.

He told dispatchers he’d had a tenant of the duplex report a break-in the day before and that all the stolen stuff was in the camper.

“So you found all the stuff they stole in the camper?” the dispatcher asked.

“Yeah, and they locked themselves in the camper. They done threw their shoes out the window,” the man responded.

He said there was no fighting, just yelling and screaming; but another 911 call made by someone in the neighborhood reported something much different. They said there were four people beating on the RV with clubs and baseball bats.

“They’re beating up this motor home. They’re knocking all the windows out of it,” the caller said.

That caller said those individuals arrived in a black Tahoe. Springfield officers arrived as the SUV was leaving and followed it to a nearby drive-thru before pulling it over.

One witness said they saw a couple of police cruisers around the SUV. They also said they saw police detain at least one person and tow the SUV.

Police haven’t confirmed if that detained person was simply being questioned or arrested.

News Center 7 has reached out to Springfield police about the incident. They’re sorting out Thursday’s theft reports with all of Friday’s calls and aren’t sure if the tenants and property owner launched the RV attack or if a separate group of people are involved.