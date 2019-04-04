Beats launches its new wireless Powerbeats Pro headphones

In collaboration with Apple, Beats presents Powerbeats Pro, its brand-new wireless headphones, perfect for using at home, work, or during exercise.

The Powerbeats Pro are 23% smaller than current-gen Powerbeats and 17% lighter. These wireless headphones charge directly in their case, and are also resistant to water and perspiration. Also included are four different bud sizes and a redesigned, adjustable earpiece. They feature an ambidextrous design, with the same volume and track controls integrated into each earpiece. With phone calls, they can identify voices and automatically filter external sounds such as wind and ambient noise.

The headphones automatically light up when taken out of the box, and switch off (and charge) when put back in. Each earpiece has up to nine hours of listening time, with playback of up to 24 hours with the charging case.

These new-generation wireless Powerbeats include the new H1 chip by Apple. The headphones are of course also compatible with iOS and Android devices.

The Powerbeats Pro will be available from May 2019 in around 20 countries, including the US, priced from $249.95. They will then be gradually released worldwide.











- Discover the Beats Powerbeats Pro: youtu.be/mWbijRYhuZs