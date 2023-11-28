Beatty residents say burros are taking over their town, efforts to remove them

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For most Southern Nevadans, the town of Beatty is a place to stop to meet its well-known burros on the way to somewhere else. However, the town’s iconic animals are becoming a nuisance.

Erika Olivia Gerling with the Beatty Town Advisory Board is taking matters into her own hands and her frustration is taking the form of spray paint and a wooden fence.

“I’ve never done this before,” she said. ” There’s too many burros.”

Gerling said she is tired of the animals being synonymous with Beatty, telling 8 News Now that they are getting hit on the highway and damaging property, even her own.

“This is my husband’s wall that he spent over 20 years building,” she explained. “And they destroyed it.

Her husband finished the wall just before he died.

“It broke my heart. It’s still so hard to talk about,” Gerling said.

In the summer, Gerling and the other members of the Beatty Town Advisory Board sent a letter to the Bureau of Land Management asking to move some of the animals out of town.

“It’s supposed to be like 80, there are hundreds and hundreds,” Gerling said.

In 2022, Nevada State Police said 53 burros were hit on highways across Nye County, including Beatty.

“If we love the burros, they’re part of our family. If that’s the case, let’s do what’s right for them. This is not right,” she said.

Patricia and Fred Summers have owned Beatty’s Happy Burro Chili & Beer for decades and they don’t want to see all of the burros gone.

“They keep the coyotes out of town, they control the rattlesnakes,” Fred said.

Some are worried the town is trying to get rid of the animals or cull them, which is not the case. However, there is a broad agreement that the burros need to be managed.

“Some want them here, some want them left alone. Some want them completely gone,” Summer explained. “I don’t want them completely gone. I do want to town to have enough so they’re noticeable.”

So far, the BLM has not responded to Gerling’s letter. It also did not respond to a request for comment from 8 News Now.

“I’m not going to write ‘please,’ I’m just going to say ‘do,'” Gerling said.

Until something changes, Gerling hopes her message gets across on paper and in paint.

“Oh yeah ‘Do not feed the burros,’ I think that’s pretty good,” Gerling said.

BLM has gathered Beatty burros before, moving more than 400 in 2018.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.