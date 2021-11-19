Beau Chene High School momentarily on lockdown after report of gun, sheriff's office says

Beau Chene High School was momentarily placed on lockdown Friday morning after a student reported seeing another student with a gun on a bus.

But the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office said about an hour after the lockdown was initiated it found no weapons. The investigation is continuing, St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said in a release.

This is the third incident at a St. Landry Parish School this week.

A student was arrested Monday after the student brought a gun to Opelousas Junior High School.

On Wednesday, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office opened an investigation after a threatening message was found written on the wall at Northwest High School indicating a threat may come Friday. Extra deputies with metal detectors were scheduled to be at the school.

Contact Ashley White at adwhite@theadvertiser.com or on Twitter @AshleyyDi.

This article originally appeared on Opelousas Daily World: Beau Chene High School lifts lockdown after report of gun on bus