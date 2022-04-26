Police vehichles sit outside a house in the 1500 block of South Austin Street in Sherman where police say Beau Watson shot and killed Jeremy Obar in June of 2020.

Sherman resident Beau Watson did not go on trial this week on the murder charge he has faced since 2020.

Back on June 19, 2020, Beau Watson called the police saying he had shot an intruder in his home in the 1500 block of South Austin Street, Sherman Police said around that time.

The person who had been shot turned out to be 37-year-old Jeremy Obar.

Police responded to the scene at around 7:30 a.m. on that day and found Obar deceased, a statement from the time by SPD Sgt. Brett Mullen said.

After investigating, SPD and the Texas Rangers filed charges against Watson who had claiming the shooting was to protect his home and family. Police said the shooting was actually premeditated.

Beau Watson was indicted on a murder charge in the shooting death of Jeremy Obar.

Watson was indicted on a murder charge in August of 2020. He has pleaded not guilty and is represented in the case by Sherman attorney Bob Jarvis.

The case was set to go to trial on Monday but has been pushed back. A new trial date was not listed on the county's online court records schedule as of Tuesday morning. The case had been set for trial once previously in May of 2021.

This article originally appeared on Herald Democrat: Beau Watson murder trial for the death of Jeremy Obar pushed back again