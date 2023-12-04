Beauden Barrett to stick with New Zealand through 2027 World Cup

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — All Blacks playmaker Beauden Barrett has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby through the 2027 World Cup.

The two-time World Rugby Player of the Year also has re-signed with the Auckland Blues in Super Rugby. At age 32, Barrett is New Zealand’s second most-capped rugby international with 123 tests and already has played at three World Cups.

Barrett will play in Japan League One at the start of the 2024 season before returning to New Zealand, where he will be available for the All Blacks. He will rejoin the Blues in 2025.

“It’s a huge privilege to put on the black jersey and one I will never take for granted,” Barrett said in a statement Monday. “I’m still really passionate about playing alongside my brothers Scott and Jordie for Coastal, Taranaki or the All Blacks, so looking forward to adding value where I can on my return from Japan.”

Incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has welcomed Barrett’s decision to continue in New Zealand rugby. With the departure of flyhalf Richie Mo’unga, who has decided to play in Japan after the World Cup, Barrett provides valuable experience at flyhalf or fullback.

“He is the second most-capped All Blacks back in history for a reason and to have his knowledge and experience in our game is a reflection of his loyalty,” Robertson said.

Barrett, playing fullback in a starting XV containing his two brothers, scored the only try in the Rugby World Cup final in October, which the All Blacks narrowly lost 12-11 to South Africa.

