Beaufort 5-year-old critical after finding a gun, shooting himself Sunday, police say

A 5-year-old from Beaufort is in critical condition after grabbing a gun and shooting himself, Beaufort Police Department announced in a press release Monday.

Police received a 911 call from Spanish Trace Apartments on Sunday afternoon and followed a gray SUV with a gunshot wound victim inside to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

They made contact with a 23-year-old passenger in the vehicle, who said her 5-year-old son had been accidentally shot in the head.

The child was taken to the emergency room and then airlifted to Medical University of Charleston, where he remains in critical condition.

“The initial investigation into the incident indicates that the victim gained access to a 9mm handgun inside the vehicle and accidentally shot himself,” the press release read.

The victim or family were not identified, and other details were not immediately available.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact MSgt Charles Raley at 843-322-7914, or the Anonymous Tip Line at 843-322-7938.