Beaufort Co. man is final suspect arrested in shooting, mob attack at African Village

Richland County deputies have arrested Andre L. Greene, the final suspect and presumed shooter in a September attack at Sheldon’s Oyotunji African Village.

Officers charged Greene early Wednesday afternoon with attempted murder, aggravated breach of peace and a pair of firearm offenses. He is also one of four Sheldon residents charged for a targeted “family mob” that battered a woman from the village during the same incident.

The 39-year-old suspect was apprehended Tuesday in Richland County by local Sheriff’s deputies and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

Greene reportedly fired multiple shots as the group of four attacked the woman the evening of Sept. 11 — but instead of his target, an unrelated 47-year-old bystander was shot, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Angela Viens previously told The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

The injured man was taken to the nearby Sheldon Fire Department, where residents met with police and first responders. He was treated and released later that week from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Greene was in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center. Bond information was not immediately available.

Founded in 1970, the Oyotunji African Village is meant to emulate villages of the Yoruba religion in modern-day Nigeria. Its current population is believed to consist of less than 10 families, although the community was home to over 200 people at its height in the 1970s.